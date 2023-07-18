Arsenal are reportedly interested in Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, as the out-of-favour Portuguese prepares to depart the Etihad this summer.

Mikel Arteta has bolstered his side with the signings of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice already this window, however, there is still business to be done.

The Gunners manager told Sky Sports during the club’s USA pre-season tour that he and Edu will “be alert”, stating that there is “still time to do things” in the window.

Is Joao Cancelo going to Arsenal?

As reported back in May by 90min, Arsenal are one of the clubs open to the possibility of signing Cancelo, who is not expected to be part of Pep Guardiola’s plans going forward.

The links have re-emerged, with transfer insider Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT last week that the quietness in the link between the club and player “may not stay that way” as the summer goes on.

Bayern had a €70m (£60m) option to buy the defender, which they did not take up, leaving his future unresolved ahead of the new season.

Should Arsenal sign Joao Cancelo?

By obtaining the £250k-per-week 29-year-old, Arsenal could have a player with key functions going forward from the back, however, there are some doubts as to the suitability of the former Juventus star at the Emirates.

Despite winning three Premier League medals at City, the Barreiro-born gem has been forced way down the pecking order, with Guardiola opting to play strong and more versatile defenders in his back line.

Considering the progression of Arteta’s side over the past year, it would be a backwards step to bring in a player shoved away from their rivals' liking, despite similar transactions working last summer.

The signings of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus proved to be vital in the north Londoner's title pursuit with City, however now that the level has been identified, there’s little need for the Gunners to buy from the Etihad again.

Adding to the questionable direction of looking to Guardiola’s deadwood for upgrades, Cancelo has been shunned in the past for his defensive sluggishness, making his claim for a £60m deal even weaker.

Criticised as a “liability” by football writer Adamo Luciano, the Portugal international lost possession an average of 14.2 times per game in the Premier League last season, highlighting the weaknesses of his play.

The strengthening of Arsenal’s defence drove the Gunners towards their second-place finish, with recruiting a criticised figure in the back line being a questionable move.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the Londoners have looked to fellow Premier League clubs for defenders questioned in ability, with Cedric Soares’ arrival from Southampton described as a “disaster” by some.

The Gunners should consider the mistakes of Cedric to the Emirates before considering a move for a player that has also been blasted over his ability to defend in the Premier League.

While Cancelo is a player of a different calibre to his compatriot, Edu could look elsewhere for more assured talent to integrate, as already achieved this summer through the capture of Timber.

As Arsenal prepare for another title challenge in the 2023/24 campaign, the question should be asked as to why Guardiola’s trash should be considered Arteta’s treasure with reference to the Spaniard’s rise as leader of the pack in north London.