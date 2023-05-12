Arsenal are reportedly already looking ahead to the summer transfer window as the 2022/23 campaign comes to a close later this month.

The Gunners have enjoyed an expectation-exceeding season, with a top-two finish and Champions League football confirmed, Mikel Arteta’s side can still win the Premier League title, should Manchester City drop points in their remaining fixtures.

Not many at the club would’ve predicted the success this year would bring, however a lot of room for improvement remains, with a lack of squad depth seriously tainting title hopes in north London following defensive injuries.

The absence of Takehiro Tomiyasu and particularly William Saliba left Arteta with little cover in defence and a lack of quality to fill the void the Frenchman left in central defence.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, the Gunners have been linked to a number of potential signings, with news emerging this week that another former City star could join the ranks in north London.

What’s the latest on Joao Cancelo to Arsenal?

According to 90min, Arsenal are one of the clubs monitoring Joao Cancelo’s future in the summer.

Currently on loan at Bayern Munich after making a swift exit from Pep Guardiola’s plans at the Etihad, the £250k-per-week star is 'unlikely' to be reintegrated into the Spaniard’s squad next season.

The Bundesliga champions are reportedly against paying the €70m (£61m) fee to sign the right-back on a permanent basis, according to renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

90min, meanwhile, understands that Arteta is a fan of the versatile defender, who he believes would 'slot nicely' in his plans and tactical system heading into next season.

What could Joao Cancelo bring to Arsenal?

Once lauded by former City man Paul Dickov as “sensational” and being “right up there” with the best full-backs in the world, there is little doubting the quality Cancelo can produce.

After a tough year of unexpected change and being in and out of squads, the Portuguese has maintained a high level of performance among Europe’s elite, as shown by his numbers below, via FBref.

In terms of fitting into Arsenal’s young team, the experienced full-back could challenge the similarly versatile Ben White for a spot at right-back, and fits Arteta’s plans of having an attack-minded maestro, capable of playing as an inverted full-back in central midfield - a la Oleksandr Zinchenko but on the right.

As speculated by Football Insider, the Spaniard reportedly has an idea for a central role for the English defender mapped out, potentially leaving a vacancy at right-back for a player such as Cancelo to fill.

The 28-year-old wide player has similarities to White’s game, as shown through his statistics per 90 this season, as per FBref.

White averages 1.76 tackles per 90, as well as a huge 7.18 progressive passes per 90, showing his involvement going forward and transitioning play.

Cancelo top’s the England star for both, with 2.12 tackles per 90, as well as reading the game as an attacking full-back expertly by averaging 7.20 progressive passes per 90 - placing him in the top 3% for this area among Europe’s top five leagues in his position.

There’s no denying the talent the Portuguese star has in his locker, can Mikel Arteta be the one to settle the full-back after a challenging year?

That remains to be seen, though what is clear is the fact that Cancelo can be a mighty signing for the Gunners during the off-season and one that could either rival White or aid their defensive frailty.