Recent rumours linking Arsenal with Portuguese international Joao Felix might just be Twitter hype, as The Football Terrace host Terry Flewers couldn't find even a "crumb" of evidence to suggest otherwise.

Is Joao Felix joining Arsenal?

It has been an unbelievable start to the transfer window for Arsenal so far this summer.

The club have come out well and truly swinging, spending £65m to sign German international Kai Havertz from cross-city rivals Chelsea, £34m on Dutch international defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax, and smashed the transfer record for a British player by signing Declan Rice for £105m.

With all that spending, there is an expectation that the club would likely begin selling players before bringing any more big names to the side.

Still, a recent rumour that has been spreading all over Twitter is that the club might be interested in bringing Joao Felix to the club after they failed to do so in January.

The only issue is that there doesn't seem to be a solid source to which the news can be attributed other than an article from AS (via Sport Witness), which claimed the winger ignored advice to join Arsenal in January and is now 'suffering the nightmare' as he is desperate to leave Atletico Madrid.

The Football Terrace host Terry Flewers gave his opinion as to why he thinks this might all just be a runaway rumour on his YouTube channel:

"I saw that as a base article and thought, where else can I find a story about Felix to Arsenal, and there isn't any. There's none that are circulating right now. I've seen a few in the know people who don't use their real names or faces talk about it and say it's 'one to watch out for, it's a deal Arsenal may reignite, it's a deal Arsenal are interested in', but there is nothing credible anywhere else.

"There is nothing, niente, nil point, not a murmur, not a crumb, not a molecule, not a quantum of evidence to suggest that Joao Felix and Arsenal are going to enter any kind of talks about a transfer this summer.

"I could find none. I could find none anywhere, it doesn't exist in any capacity."

How good was Joao Felix last season?

It was a strange campaign for the Portuguese international last year; swapping La Liga for the Premier League halfway through the campaign was a decision that didn't work out for anyone.

He certainly wasn't bad for Atletico or Chelsea, but he was undeniably underwhelming. According to WhoScored, he averaged a rating of 6.72 across his 14 La Liga games, scoring four goals and assisting three.

He averaged a slightly lower rating of 6.63 across his 16 Premier League games, again scoring four goals but failing to register a single assist.

His acclimatisation to English football probably wasn't helped by the red card he received in his first appearance for the Blues against West London rivals Fulham.

His underlying numbers are still impressive and suggest that in the right system, he could flourish, but finding that system could prove the hard part.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, the 23-year-old dynamo sits in the top 4% for total shots, the top 5% for progressive passes, the top 6% for attempted passes and progressive carries, the top 7% for successful take-ons, and the top 8% for both shot-creating actions and tackles, all per 90.

Would Felix fit into Mikel Arteta's system? Most likely, but for the money involved and the disruption it would cause, it might be best if this is just a manufactured story.