Arsenal's season just keeps getting better and better this year.

Mikel Arteta's side still have a chance of completing a historic double following their dramatic victory over Porto in the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday night.

It was a challenging game for the Gunners and one that called out for the direct and rapid pace of the injured Gabriel Martinelli.

Despite a slight reduction in his output this year, the Brazilian is still an integral part of Arteta's team, although there is a former Arsenal winger who is interestingly currently outscoring him this season.

Gabriel Martinell's performances this season

Martinelli's £6m transfer to Arsenal in the summer of 2019 has to go down as one of the club's best transfers in recent memory, if not the greatest outright.

The Brazilian dynamo has become one of the team's most important players over the last four and a half years and has seen his value rise to a staggering €150m, which is about £128m, per the CIES Football Observatory.

Gabriel Martinelli's Arsenal Career Appearances 162 Goals 41 Assist 24 Goal Involvements per Match 0.40 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Last season was the 22-year-old's best yet in an Arsenal shirt, as he finished the campaign with a seriously impressive haul of 15 goals and six assists in just 46 appearances.

Things haven't been quite as easy for the rapid winger this season, however, as in his 32 games thus far, he's racked up eight goals and five assists, meaning he is averaging 0.4 goal involvements per match compared to last season's 0.45.

That said, the 5 foot 10 wideman has still been essential to how the Gunners play this season, and his absence was keenly felt against Brentford and Porto, despite Leandro Trossard bagging in Europe.

In all, a return of 13 goal involvements at this point in the campaign is still impressive, although a former Gooner has been outscoring the former Ituano star this season.

Joel Campbell's time at Arsenal

The former player in question is Costa Rica international and cult hero of the 2014 World Cup, Joel Campbell.

The 31-year-old winger joined the Gunners during the reign of Arsene Wenger, signing from Costa Rican side Saprissa in the summer of 2011 for a fee believed to be in the region of £1m.

However, due to complications around his work permit, he spent the first two seasons on loan with FC Lorient, Real Betis, and Olympiacos before making his debut for the Gunners in August 2014, coming on for the last four minutes of the Community Shield.

Joel Campbell's Arsenal Career Appearances 40 Goals 4 Assist 6 Goal Involvements per Match 0.25 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Unfortunately, despite wowing fans at the World Cup in the summer beforehand, the San Jose-born star was only given half a season to impress in north London before being sent back out on loan, this time to Villarreal for the latter half of the campaign.

The following season finally saw the 5 foot 10 winger given a fair chance at Arsenal, although his return of four goals and six assists in 30 games wasn't enough to convince Wenger that he was the player for him.

How Joel Campbell is playing in 2024

Yet more loan moves followed over the next couple of years, this time to Sporting CP and Real Betis before he was finally sold to Italian side Frosinone in August 2018, for around €1.5m, or £1m, per Football Transfers.

After another six years full of moves, both temporary and permanent, the Arsenal flop seems to have found a new home with Costa Rican side LD Alajuelense. In 42 appearances, he has scored 12 goals and provided five assists, impressively just beating Martinelli's output this season.

Ultimately, Arsenal made the right choice in selling Campbell in 2018, but it would have been interesting to see how he might have got on in north London had he been able to join the team right away.