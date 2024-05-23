Last summer there was a clear and coherent plan from those at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal wanted Declan Rice and they weren't going to settle until he had arrived through the door.

The England international duly did, signing for £105m. His entrance was one of the worst-kept secrets in football but their other business was rather more on the hush.

Mikel Arteta surprisingly added Kai Havertz to his ranks, David Raya signed out of nowhere despite Aaron Ramsdale penning a new deal and Jurrien Timber - who had been fiercely linked with Manchester United - was also acquired.

So, expect the unexpected is to be the case this summer. Yes, Arsenal want to bring in a striker but who that is remains firmly up for debate.

Reports suggests that a centre-forward is top of the agenda, alongside a left-back. Could a midfield be a priority too? Well, Thomas Partey and Jorginho aren't getting any younger.

Arsenal eyeing exciting midfield signing

Rice and Martin Odegaard have understandably been two mainstays in the centre of the pitch this season but they have had a number of different partners.

Leandro Trossard played in the middle during pre-season, Havertz started his Arsenal career there, Jorginho has done his bit and there has been a revival of sorts in red and white for Partey at the back end of the campaign.

The Italian has recently signed a new deal but he is aged 32 and Partey is now 30. Younger heads will soon be required.

It perhaps explains interest in Rennes midfielder Desire Doue then. Get French Football News report this week that Arsenal have joined the race to sign the 18-year-old who is also an attractive option in the market for Manchester United.

There is hope that he could become the club's next record sale after Jeremy Doku moved to Manchester City last summer, meaning he could cost in the region of £60m. Yet, it's suggested they may listen to offers exceeding £34m but nothing below.

Why Doue could emulate William Saliba

Let's cast our minds back to the days of Unai Emery. A scary thought, but there are some positives to take from his reign at the Emirates.

The biggest gift he left behind was undoubtedly the capture of William Saliba in 2019. Signing for a £27m fee at the age of 18 - the same age as Doue is now - Emery was particularly pleased they got a deal over the line.

"Many teams wanted him but he decided he wanted to come to us and be part of our future," the Spaniard said.

It's bizarre, therefore, that he never played a single minute under Emery's tutelage. Saliba had to wait until the 2022/23 campaign to finally earn his debut for the club but he hasn't looked back since.

After a number of loan spells, including a stint where he won the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award at Marseille, he has taken his career to new heights.

This season, the Frenchman played every single minute of Arsenal's Premier League campaign, was nominated for the division's Young Player of the Season gong and has seen his market value, as per CIES Football Observatory, soar to £85m. That's not a bad few years, is it?

William Saliba's career record Club Games Clean-sheets Goals Saint-Etienne 36 14 0 Nice 22 3 1 Marseille 52 20 0 Arsenal 83 35 5 Data via Transfermarkt & Footy Stats.

To suggest Doue could reach similar levels immediately would be pushing it but he's certainly rated just as highly as Saliba was as a teenager. The critical question is, what could he actually offer the Gunners?

Well, the youngster is "an amazing ball-carrier & dribbler" in the words of analyst Ben Mattinson. Further described as "very exciting" and a "special talent" by Mattinson, it's clear the Rennes midfielder is particularly gifted.

Said to be similar statistically to Bernardo Silva over the last year, via FBref, there is much to get excited about when you look at Doue's profile.

Versus midfielders in Europe's top five leagues, he ranks particularly highly for a number of metrics including shot-creating actions (top 3%), progressive carries (top 1%) and successful take-ons (top 1%). Evidently, this is a young individual who loves to create and burst past the opposition.

Arsenal don't particularly lack ball carriers but considering Partey ranks in the top 31% and Jorginho in the worst 3% for successful take-ons, they could do with more purpose from central areas.

Predominantly an attacking midfielder, the teen is also capable of playing on the flanks, notably from the left-hand side. Thus, he could well act as a direct replacement for someone like Emile Smith Rowe if he departs London this summer.

Doue vs Emile Smith Rowe Stat (per 90) Doue (23/24) Smith Rowe (21/22) Goals 0.22 0.47 Assists 0.22 0.09 Progressive carries 4.31 3.05 Progressive passes 6.69 3.99 Final 3rd passes 3.54 1.92 Key passes 1.71 1.41 Shot-creating actions 4.86 3.15 Stats via FBref.

A scorer of four goals and six assists in 2023/24 means there is room for improvement in the final third but he's still so young and has years to grow. He is undoubtedly one of the finest talents to come out of France, just as Saliba was.

It might not be the world-beating signing some fans dream of but Doue would appear to have elite potential.