Arsenal have now joined the race to sign a Brazil striker, who could be available for quite a realistic transfer fee in this inflated market, as manager Mikel Arteta and interim sporting director Jason Ayto continue their pursuit of a capable number nine.

Arsenal scouring January market for new striker

Last week, Arteta confirmed to the media that Arsenal are indeed actively looking for a striker, following Gabriel Jesus' season-ending ACL injury.

Jesus is expected to be out for as long as nine months after he ruptured his ACL in their FA Cup defeat to Manchester United, while Arteta is also minus Bukayo Saka's crucial goals and assists until March.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15 West Ham (home) February 22 Nottingham Forest (away) February 26

These blows have left Arteta with gaping holes up front that need to be shored up, prompting reports that Arsenal have shortlisted many high-profile strikers for potential transfers before deadline day on February 3.

Arsenal are reportedly very keen on Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, with some reports suggesting that they've already had a loan bid rejected. Meanwhile, it is believed by other media sources that RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko is a top target for Arteta and Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres remains on Arsenal's radar.

That being said, all three of the aforementioned centre-forwards would likely come at a premium, as Leipzig, Sporting and Juve certainly won't be keen on losing their chief goalscorers midway through 2024/2025.

There are cheaper alternatives, though, like Marseille's Elye Wahi - who could leave the Ligue 1 side for as little as £25 million.

Wahi hasn't exactly been a dream signing for Roberto De Zerbi across the channel, but he did score 19 goals in 33 French top-flight matches for Montpellier during his best season in 2022/2023.

Alongside the Frenchman, another striker who could leave for a fairly decent transfer fee is Botafogo's Igor Jesus.

Arsenal join race to sign Igor Jesus with informal talks held

As per Diario AS reporter Eduardo Burgos, Arsenal have held "informal" talks over signing Jesus from Botafogo after joining the race for his signature.

The 23-year-old earned his first caps for Brazil at the back end of last year, joining Botafogo last year off the back of some prolific seasons in the UAE League with Shabab Al-Ahli.

Jesus bagged 34 goals and 16 assists over 66 appearances for the Arab outfit, since going on to become one of Botafogo's star attackers. The South American averages more shots at goal per 90 than any other player in their squad (WhoScored), registering five goals and three assists in the Brazilian top flight so far this term.

As well as this, it is believed his price tag stands at around £30 million.