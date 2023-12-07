Arsenal's most recent victory in the Premier League was not symptomatic of the table-toppers' best attributes: rock-solid defensive strength and suffocating pressure that lower-placed opposition struggle to combat.

It was, after a fashion, the kind of performance that supporters love once the final whistle has screeched, with Declan Rice's last-gasp winner (not his first for the club) sending the away end into a cacophonous rapture, and leaving Mikel Arteta punching fists of delight skywards.

Winning 4-3 at Kenilworth Road, newly-promoted Luton Town were spirited and confident, but Arsenal's title-challenging credentials were underpinned by the relentless pursuit of a winner.

Their recent exploits, namely the win over Wolves, came at a cost though with full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu sustaining an injury and now facing an extensive period of recuperation away from match action.

It's a big blow and underscores the need for reinforcements in January, with Arteta expected to prioritise the signing of a new defender.

Arsenal transfer news - Waldemar Anton

Arsenal have recently been linked with a move for dynamic Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong, who holds a £35m release clause in his contract and has attracted interest from a horde of Europe's top outfits, with Liverpool also named as suitors.

However, Arteta may be planning to delve down a different route, with TEAMtalk recently revealing that the Gunners have joined Aston Villa and West Ham United in the race to sign Stuttgart captain Waldemar Anton.

The 27-year-old defender is also being tracked by the German Bundesliga's leading clubs and has enticed observers with his formidable displays both centrally and as a right-back.

Waldemar Anton's style of play

Anton has been one of the most consistent performers on the German scene over the past several years, having amassed 120 appearances for Stuttgart since signing from long-time club Hannover in 2020, with VfB sports director and former Arsenal figure Sven Mislintat saying at the time: "In addition to his footballing quality and his leadership qualities, Waldemar already has a lot of experience for his age." Also noting that he has “all the prerequisites to become an important factor in our defence.”

A natural leader and a commanding presence wherever he features along the defensive line, Anton would be an excellent addition to the fold at the Emirates Stadium, having really come into his own across recent terms.

As per FBref, Anton ranks among the top 9% of full-backs in Europe for passes attempted, the top 1% for clearances and the top 9% for aerial wins per 90, though his figures are distorted somewhat by fluctuations between central and wide defence.

The Uzbekistan-born star has been described as 'robust, uncompromising, a real aerial presence - and can pick out a pass' by the Bundesliga official website, which also references his one-time role as a striker in his early days, refashioned as a tenacious presence at the back.

He has also received lavish praise from coach Sebastian Hoeneß, who said: "He is tireless, a top professional, very disciplined. He always trains 100 percent and is unstoppable. A dream for every coach."

He's been instrumental in VFB's rise this year, with his German side currently third in the table, having won ten of their 13 matches after surviving relegation via the play-offs last season.

Waldemar Anton's season in numbers

This season, Stuttgart might be best known across Europe due to Serhou Guirassy's remarkable goalscoring success, with the Guinea international plundering 18 goals from 13 matches, but Anton has been equally important in a different regard.

As per Sofascore, the former Germany U21 international has started 13 times in the German top flight this season, with his heatmap illustrating a remarkable area of operation across the pitch, omnipresent and energetic.

Completing 88% of his passes, the 5 foot 11 ace has made 6.2 ball recoveries and 4.6 clearances per game, also winning 65% of his contested duels and 67% of his attempted dribbles.

The £12k-per-week titan may well feel that he is deserving of a step-up to a team such as Arsenal, perhaps, in a funny way, replicating the former deal to bring Granit Xhaka to north London from the Bundesliga.

How Waldemar Anton compares to Granit Xhaka

Signing for Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach for around £30m in 2016, Xhaka was a stalwart for Arsenal and completed 297 appearances for the English side, notably winning two FA Cups.

The Switzerland international has been in brilliant form for Xabi Alonso's first-placed side, starting 13 times, completing 92% of his passes and averaging 1.4 key passes and 7.1 ball recoveries per game.

Granit Xhaka: Similar Players # Player Club 1 Jordan Veretout Marseille 2 Rodri Manchester City 3 Pascal Gross Brighton & Hove Albion 4 Fabian Ruiz Paris Saint-Germain 5 Federico Valverde Real Madrid *Sourced via FBref

Stripped of his captaincy after an argument with Arsenal supporters during a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in 2019, Xhaka fought hard to return to good standing with the club's fanbase, actually ending up playing a key role in the rise under Arteta.

Speaking of his resurgence, editor Tom Kludt said: "He's engineered this renaissance without leaving. Amazing story. Granit Xhaka, we've got!"

Also lauded as "very special" by his former Gunners manager, Xhaka was a true leader on the pitch, and while Anton is a defender, such qualities are replicated in the Stuttgart man and he could be perfect as Arsenal chase down their first title in two decades.

Tomiyasu has been a splendid presence down the right flank and a perfect counterweight to the industrious Ben White, but Anton could bring cover and stability to ensure that the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are warded off.