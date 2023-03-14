Having soared to table-topping prominence in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are looking to bolster the offensive ranks this summer, and Lille phenom Jonathan David has been distinguished.

What’s the latest on David to Arsenal?

Reports from TEAMtalk in recent days suggest that Arsenal are known to be long-term admirers of the forward, although they will face competition from Manchester United amid a previous £44m valuation.

Speaking to the Independent following Canada’s exit from the 2022 World Cup, the 23-year-old proclaimed the Premier League to be the "best league in the world", igniting further rumours in his future on the major stage.

Should Arsenal sign Jonathan David?

With Arsenal firing at full throttle, Arteta will be cautious at making any drastic changes to disrupt the fluidity of his frontline.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, who was fiercely pursued by the north London side before Chelsea swooped for £88.5m at the eleventh hour this winter, has registered just one assist from seven outings thus far in his career with the Blues.

Arsenal instead opted for the more prudent route in signing Brighton & Hove Albion’s Leandro Trossard for £27m, who has been a revelation having scored a goal and five assists for his new outfit thus far.

Therefore, continuing this trend and targeting David, who albeit won’t come cheap but will be a sterling addition to provide competitive competition alongside Jesus, could be a most auspicious path to take, with the in-form forward dubbed “one of the best strikers in the world” by Tony Marinaro.

And by ditching Eddie Nketiah, whose finishing has been branded “wayward” this season by the Athletic's Paddy Boyland, the continuation of emphatic growth at the club will only increase the pace.

The Canadian David has scored 21 goals and served four assists from 29 outings across all competitions this term, hailed as “clinical” by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his endeavours.

As per FBref, the phenom, with 22 goals from 37 international displays, ranks among the top 5% of forwards in Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, illustrating a ball-playing aptitude that would suit Arteta’s progressive system to a tee.

Nketiah has scored nine goals from 32 appearances this season, but only four times in the Premier League, and with the 23-year-old Englishman valued at just £17m by Football Transfers, signing David - who “just keeps on rolling” according to Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic - in his stead could cement newfound superiority.

The Gunners’ meteoric rise has been spectacular as it has been mechanical, with the system seemingly oiled to a sheen unseen at the Emirates for decades, cohesion suffusing across north London like shining sunlight, and with David complementing a burgeoning strike force, stability may well be intact for years to come.