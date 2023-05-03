Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has potentially taken a swipe at Chelsea player Enzo Fernandez with a new social media post on Instagram.

What's the latest Arsenal news?

In their midweek Premier League fixture, Mikel Arteta and co played host to the Blues as they looked to keep their title ambitions alive despite having fallen behind Manchester City on the table.

Well, for the time being, the Gunners managed to put themselves back at the very top of the decision – with City, who have two games in hand, to play later tonight – as they beat Chelsea 3-1.

In what turned out to be a fairly routine London derby outing for Arsenal, a brace from captain Martin Odegaard and one other effort from Gabriel Jesus was enough to seal three points.

In the game, Jorginho was handed his first start in the league in eight matches and was of course coming up against his former side.

Indeed, the Italian left Chelsea in the winter for £12m. At the time, it was reported that the 31-year-old was allowed to go as Todd Boehly and co wanted to make room in the squad as they chased a British record transfer for Enzo Fernandez.

Well, when the two met on Tuesday evening, it seems as though Jorginho had the last laugh with Arsenal winning. What's more, he may have aimed a possible dig at the Argentine, with a picture shared on his Instagram story.

The photo shows £110k-p/w Jorginho coming away with the ball while leaving Enzo flat on the floor.

How did Jorginho perform up against Enzo Fernandez?

Jorginho enjoyed some pretty great times with Chelsea as he won the Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup during his 213-game spell with the West London outfit.

However, with Frank Lampard's men now looking more likely to be relegated than end up playing European football next season, he might be relieved to have left the Blues this winter.

What's more, with Boehly shipping him out to make way for Enzo in the winter, the Italian likely would have enjoyed getting the better of his opposite number on this occasion.

Indeed, as per SofaScore, Jorginho finished the game with 76 touches, completing 62/69 of his passes (90%), winning three ground duels and three fouls.

Enzo on the other hand wasn't as influential as he had only 44 touches, completing 35 of 39 and was then hooked in the 71st minute, with the Italian coming off with the game won and only four minutes to play.