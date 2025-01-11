While Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta arguably cannot afford to let regulars depart in the middle of a Premier League title race, there are some members of his squad who face uncertain futures.

Arsenal prepare for FA Cup clash against Man United

A lot of the talk at the Emirates Stadium this week has been centered around January and whether Arsenal will indeed back Arteta with quality additions in a bid to boost their chances of winning a first domestic title in over 20 years.

However, on the field, Arteta is busy preparing his side for an all-important FA Cup third-round clash against Premier League rivals Manchester United - and the Spaniard will be looking to mount an inspirational cup run akin to their 2020 triumph.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 1

Arteta won his first trophy during his debut season in charge of the Gunners that year, coming from behind to beat Chelsea at an empty Wembley Stadium amid the pandemic.

Since then, Arteta has only won two Community Shields, and the pressure is on Arsenal's manager to deliver more major silverware, over five years after he was appointed to replace Unai Emery.

"It’s a massive part of our history, we’ve won it 14 times and it is a competition very attached to us," said Arteta on the FA Cup's importance to Arsenal.

"It’s a beautiful game to play against a massive club, and a very special occasion as well with the amount supporters that they're going to bring, so it’s a very big game.

"The memory of winning something and celebrating and sharing it with your people is the ultimate goal. I will never forget the process and the people that you meet, but overall I have great memories about the competition."

If Arteta is to deliver trophies this season, he will need every star man available, especially considering the bad luck that they've had with injuries this season. That being said, there are those who could take their future into their own hands.

Thomas Partey and Jorginho are out of contract at the end of this season, with there being no sign of renewals for either player.

Jorginho considering January exit from Arsenal

According to ESPN, it is believed Jorginho is considering a January exit from Arsenal, and his sights are set on potentially joining one of two clubs in Brazil.

Palmeiras and Flamengo are thought to be the only South American clubs he'll entertain this month. The 33-year-old's agents have already held a meeting with Palmeiras, and have offered the Brasileirao side the chance to sign him.

It is stressed that there is no formal offer on the table or transfer talks underway yet, but Jorginho's representatives are gauging possible landing spots for the ex-Chelsea star, who is a favourite among his teammates.

"I know him a lot, so for me, it is nice to play with him, he knows me well," said Arsenal striker Kai Havertz on Jorginho last season.

"It makes life easy for me, he is a world-class player."

The £110,000-per-week midfielder played an important role in Arsenal's first team towards the back-end of 2023/24 and has featured regularly as a reliable utility man under Arteta this campaign.