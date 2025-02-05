The transfer window has concluded in disappointing fashion for Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta, who did not get a single outfield signing through the door and failed in their pursuit of a much-needed striker.

Arsenal inactive in January as Mikel Arteta shares disappointment

Ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Newcastle United tonight, Arteta spoke of how the club were not happy over their lack of business.

The Spaniard, despite links to an array of high-profile centre-forwards, couldn't get a new frontman to ease the pressure on Kai Havertz. Arsenal made a late bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, and were tipped to target the likes of Juventus star Dušan Vlahović, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, Tottenham loanee Mathys Tel, Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres and Wolves' Matheus Cunha throughout the winter window.

Arteta says Arsenal are disappointed to not have got a single squad upgrade through the door before Monday's deadline, but also says that they were disciplined enough not to panic buy either.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th Chelsea (home) March 16th

"We had a clear intention, which is always there is a window open to explore opportunities to improve our squad with players that can impact it," said Arteta on Arsenal's January window.

"We haven’t achieved it so we are disappointed in that sense but as well we are very aware that we only want to bring in certain kinds of players and we have to be very disciplined with that as well, and I think that we were."

It was also an uneventful window in terms of exits, despite a few squad members attracting interest. Left-back Kieran Tierney was attracting serious interest from Celtic, but he'll have to wait until summer to park his move back to Parkhead.