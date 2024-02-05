The date is January 31st 2023. It doesn’t feel like a poignant day in Arsenal’s history. That’s because it wasn’t. But for one player, it was a landmark occasion.

Indeed, it’s the date Jorginho joined Arsenal, moving from cross-city rivals Chelsea for a measly fee of £12m.

Considering Mikel Arteta had initially missed out on Moises Caicedo, this felt like an attempt to cover their backs.

Later that year, the Gunners would miss out on Caicedo again. Declan Rice, at a mighty £105m, was the preferred option.

Coincidentally, Caicedo filled the void Jorginho left behind at Stamford Bridge, albeit for £115m. Their stories since couldn’t be further apart.

Indeed, hours after Chelsea had been dispatched on their own patch, 4-2 by Wolves, Jorginho and Co were marching towards a 3-1 victory over title rivals Liverpool.

It could well be a poignant moment in the quest for league glory, with Arteta’s side closing the gap to Sunday’s opposition to two points.

All of that came after a transfer window in which Arsenal didn’t spend a penny. Nor did Liverpool in all fairness, but there could well be a war chest to spend in the summer.

A striker is required, with Ivan Toney reportedly the chief target, and a midfielder too; Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal want Zubimendi in the summer

Reports during January suggested that Arsenal were interested in procuring the signature of Zubimendi in the summer.

Those claims have since been backed up prior to the winter window closing last Thursday.

Ryan Taylor of the Express has suggested that the Real Sociedad star tops the club’s summer wish list, although Edu and his transfer team will need to fight away interest from German giants Bayern Munich.

It’s been noted in the play that the player has a release clause of £53m but there is a sense that money such as that would be better spent on a new centre forward.

After all, the aforementioned Toney has had an £80m valuation slapped on his head and another target in Victor Osimhen could cost upwards of £120m.

Why is this all relevant after Arsenal’s win over Liverpool, though? Well, because of Jorginho, of course.

How Jorginho compares to Zubimendi

The Italian was hardly a celebrated arrival when he joined the club a year ago but he has quickly become a much loved figure at the Emirates Stadium.

He proved exactly why on Sunday afternoon with a man of the match display that showcased to his manager that Arsenal already have their own version of Zubimendi.

Indeed, analyst Ben Mattinson asked us at full-time to envisage the idea of the Spanish midfielder lining up alongside Rice, suggesting he could well be an ‘upgraded version’ of the 32-year-old.

The pair both bring a calming presence to proceedings. They’re not a tackling machine like Manchester City’s Rodri, nor are they a box to box midfielder like a certain Granit Xhaka was last term.

Jorginho vs Martin Zubimendi: 2023/24 Season Stat (per 90 mins) Jorginho Martin Zubimendi Goals + assists 0.22 0.24 Shots 0.89 0.72 Pass success 91% 85% Key passes 0.89 0.43 Progressive passes 10.0 4.50 Shot-creating actions 2.00 1.72 Tackles won 0.89 0.91 % of dribblers tackled 53% 53% Tackles + interceptions 3.33 3.01 Ball recoveries 4.89 5.84 Stats via FBref.

Instead their job is to sit and protect. Look at the table; they’re rarely active in the final third but boast high totals for pass success, as well as tackles and interceptions.

Evidently their role is to recycle the play, to break it up and to make those around them look better. Described as a "mental monster" by Dr Rajpal Brar - a notable character on social media - £110k-per-week Jorginho did that to some aplomb against Liverpool, boasting the most touches of anyone in Arsenal red.

It was a total performance from the Italy international and one that Rice certainly lapped up.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the former West Ham star said: “Before I signed for Arsenal, the prospect of playing with him (Jorginho), [Thomas] Partey - Playing against them before, knowing how he controls games. I think he’s got qualities that not a lot of midfielders have.”

Well, if he enjoys a game playing in a double pivot with Jorginho, he’d certainly enjoy Zubimendi’s presence.

For now, Arsenal will be content with their classy veteran midfielder but in time they will need someone with fresher legs. When that time does occur, the 25-year-old Jorginho clone at Sociedad will be a superb replacement.