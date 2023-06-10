Arsenal midfielder Jorginho "is leaving" north London this summer as Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri dreams of signing him, according to reports out of Italy.

Who could leave Arsenal this summer?

As well as managing who could come into the club, with West Ham star Declan Rice and Galatasary's Sacha Boey being heavily linked recently, Mikel Arteta's side must also shift the deadwood.

Having missed out on their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years to Man City, it's back to the drawing board for club chief Edu, who has already confirmed that transfer planning is well and truly underway.

"Our planning has already been done," said Edu back in April (ESPN via 90min)."It has already reached the owners. Now, we're taking things step by step. We're focused on how we will finish the season, but we've put in the planning and I'm very excited."

Of the players who could leave to make room for new signings, there are a fair few, with the standout names being defender Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Folarin Balogun and, of course long-serving star Granit Xhaka (Goal).

However, a report from Italy suggests another name has been added to that long list, as Jorginho is being tipped to leave just six months after putting pen to paper on a move from Chelsea.

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, the Italy international "is leaving Arsenal" this summer window, and Lazio are thought to be very interested in signing him.

The midfielder, who was brought in last winter as midfield cover, is seriously wanted by his former manager at Chelsea and Napoli.

Sarri apparently "dreams" of signing Jorginho and it is believed there is a real chance the pair could work together at, what would be, their third club.

Who is Jorginho?

The 31-year-old has proven to be a phenomenal player in recent seasons, even winning the UEFA Player of the Year award in 2021 as he helped Chelsea to Champions League glory.

Called "world class" by former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique, Arteta has also praised Jorginho's efforts since making the move to north London.

Speaking after a win over Aston Villa in mid-February, the Gunners boss called him "tremendous" whilst hailing some real magic he produced.

"I certainly didn't expect that from him (Jorginho). I thought he was tremendous today," said Arteta.

We needed a magic moment and Jorginho produced it, the boys really wanted it, after what happened a couple of days ago.