Arsenal are reportedly turning their interest to the summer transfer window, as a versatile midfielder has been linked with a move to the club.

Mikel Arteta’s side will look for much-needed reinforcements to improve squad depth, in an area that proved vital in the Gunners missing out on the Premier League title.

Defensive injuries to both William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu in March proved costly in Arsenal’s hopes to win their first Premier League trophy since 2004, as their lack of depth was exposed in not being able to cover adequately in their absence.

A host of players have been linked with a potential move to the Emirates this summer, as attention turns to business in pre-season with just one game of the campaign remaining for Arsenal.

The latest news has claimed the Gunners’ interest in one of Europe’s most impressive talents, who could transform Arteta’s midfield.

What’s the latest on Joshua Kimmich to Arsenal?

As reported by Spanish outlet Marca this week, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is speculated to be on the move this summer.

The report states that alongside Barcelona, both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing the versatile German international, although they can be expected to pay no less than €60m (£52m).

It was further speculated by Mundo Deportivo that the 28-year-old is unhappy in Munich since the departure of Julian Nagelsmann as head coach.

What could Joshua Kimmich bring to Arsenal?

Lauded for his versatility, the Germany international has featured predominantly as a defensive midfielder this season, however, can expertly play right-back and has rotated between the two throughout his career at Bayern.

The Rottweil-born ace excels amongst Europe’s elite statistically, echoing his strengths in various areas of the pitch as well as showing his class in comparison to Arsenal’s current options in defensive midfield.

Thomas Partey began the season as arguably Arteta’s strongest outlet in the position, however, has shown frailties towards the campaign, and was described as "poor" by journalist Eduardo Hagn.

Kimmich betters the Ghanaian in areas showing both the defensive and offensive duties in the engine room, averaging 1.53 interceptions per 90 to Partey’s 1.09 and a dominating 10.05 progressive passes to the Arsenal man’s 8.36 per 90 - as per FBref.

Hailed by Jose Mourinho as a “phenomenal player” - as relayed by the Bundesliga official site - Kimmich is one of the most gifted players in Europe in terms of the branches of his attributes.

As per FBref, the £298k-per-week midfielder ranks in the top 1% in Europe’s top five leagues for attempted passes, averaging 86.91 per 90, showcasing his strengths to distribute the ball - a skill that would suit Arteta’s system perfectly.

Only time will tell if the German makes the switch from Munich to north London, however, one thing that is certain is he would be a celebrated addition to most squads in Europe.