Arsenal are reportedly interested in Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josip Sutalo, as Mikel Arteta eyes further defensive reinforcements this summer.

The Spaniard has already equipped his side with the stability of Jurrien Timber, however after the prognosis of last season’s title chase took a turn due to lack of depth at the back, the former midfielder could opt for additional quality.

What’s the latest on Josip Sutalo to Arsenal?

As reported in Italy, relayed by Sport Witness, from the viewpoint of the attention Sutalo is getting from Serie A clubs, the Gunners have already made contact over the central defender.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

It’s claimed that the north Londoners have ‘already exceeded’ the €20m (£17m) ‘threshold’ to sign the player, with no clarification if an official bid either verbal or written has been made.

With fellow Premier League club West Ham also named as having an interest in the young defender and significant interest elsewhere in Europe, Edu must act fast in order to strike a deal.

How good is Josip Sutalo?

At just 23-years-old, the centre-back has cemented his place in Dinamo Zagreb’s side, posing as one of the club’s most important figures in the back line.

Standing at 6 foot 3, the commanding defender was included in Croatia’s World Cup-winning squad, suggesting just how valued he is and the talent he possesses.

Identified as a “complete and elegant centre-back” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Bosnia-born gem was also lauded as “simply amazing” for his performances in the national team.

Placing his international form aside, the Zagreb star was instrumental in guiding his side to their title-topping finish in the 2022/23 Hrvatska Nogometna Liga (HNL).

In 27 appearances, Sutalo contributed to 10 clean sheets, winning 54% of his total duels with an average of 3.1 per game, via Sofascore.

As typical in most of the best in his position in Europe, the 23-year-old maintained a composed and assured pass completion rate of 93%, highlighting the importance of his presence in guarding the goal.

For Arsenal, the Croatian could be the perfect candidate to bolster Arteta’s defence, with the Gunners hoping to offload some deadwood following the crumble in form at the latter stages of last season.

Once lambasted as a “Championship defender” by former Premier League ace Gabriel Agbonlahor, Rob Holding showed his frailties and lack of quality in comparison to the club’s first-choice centre-backs.

In signing a player like Sutalo, the Spaniard could finally allow the Englishman to depart the Emirates, after his woeful performances were attributable to his side’s loss of the title.

Quality in depth is an area that was one of the defining factors in Manchester City’s poaching of the Gunners, a crack that could be plastered by the introduction of the Croatian in place of the 27-year-old.

As Arteta’s side continues to improve, the players at the club are transitioning from those of past quality to present strength, as seen by last season’s switch in personnel as Gabriel Jesus took the line-leading duties from Alexandre Lacazette.

Further tweaks would naturally boost Arsenal’s progression, with the mishaps of Holding’s lack of quality last term not facing a repeat as the club continue to filter out the good from the bad.