Arsenal have been linked with a move for a centre-back ahead of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Arsenal's interest in Josip Sutalo?

According to Croatian newspaper 24sata, the Gunners are in contact with Dinamo Zagreb over the potential transfer of Josip Sutalo but are yet to submit a formal offer for his signature.

It's thought that the Prva HNL champions are demanding a fee of around €20m (£18m) and that the Premier League leaders are prepared to pay such an amount.

Dinamo have been preparing for the 23-year-old's departure for quite some time, so are open to letting him leave should their valuation be met. It's claimed that both teams will ramp up negotiations in order to strike a deal, sooner rather than later.

Who is Josip Sutalo?

Just like RB Leipzig colossus Josko Gvardiol, Sutalo has come up through the Croatian outfit's youth academy to star for both club and country in recent years. Indeed, he played in their World Cup third-place play-off and was part of the Dinamo side that narrowly lost to Chelsea in the Champions League earlier in the season.

The 6 foot 3 gem has also been linked as a potential successor to the aforementioned Gvardiol, making him seem like an absolute bargain at £18m, considering his central defensive counterpart could command a fee in the region of £90m this summer.

Described as a "highly underrated" defender by scout Jacek Kulig, Sutalo's towering presence means he can dominate aerially and be a real battering ram on the ground, with interceptions and ground duels a key facet of his game, per fellow scout Ron Dor.

It's no secret that Arsenal have faltered in recent weeks due to their weak squad depth, particularly in defence, so interest in Sutalo makes for interesting reading especially given Gvardiol's impact post-Dinamo.

Just like his up-and-coming peer, Sutalo is also adept with the ball at his feet, having registered an impressive 93.9% and 86.8% passing accuracy across the World Cup and Champions League this season, via WhoScored. This would also make him a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta and his system in north London, primarily playing out from the back.

Also lauded as "a top talent" by renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it's clear that the 23-year-old is one of the most impressive young centre-backs in Europe right now, so it's on sporting director Edu Gaspar and his recruitment staff to ensure that it's the Gunners who win the race for his coveted signature.

And given there have been tentative talks between the two clubs already, you'd imagine there's a good chance that Arsenal can land their own version of Gvardiol by making the bargain move for Sutalo this summer.