Arsenal are set to make another bid for Jurrien Timber, and the player is keen to move to the Emirates, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's the latest on Arsenal and Timber?

Mikel Arteta is keen to sign the Ajax defender to add another option to the right side of his backline. The 22-year-old has played at both centre-back and right-back in his career, and will add quality depth following Arsenal's collapse after injuries to William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Arsenal reportedly are close to agreeing personal terms with the Dutch international, and have already had a bid knocked back, but seem confident that they will land their target.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano claimed that Timber is excited for the move, and that a new offer is being prepared.

"To close in on Arsenal situation, they will bid again also for Jurrien Timber, Arsenal are preparing a new proposal," he stated.

"They want to bid again, they want to reach an agreement with Ajax, they already have an agreement with the player [approval]. Timber considers the Arsenal project perfect for his idea and [he's] really excited."

Where could Timber play for Arsenal?

Given that both William Saliba and Ben White were outstanding for Arsenal last season, it will be a big ask for Timber to arrive as an immediate starter ahead of either established defender.

However, Arsenal's defensive vulnerabilities were shown when Rob Holding had to take Saliba's place following his long-term injury, and this was arguably the main reason for their collapse in the title race.

The Gunners conceded 13 goals in six games with Holding in the starting XI, a rate of 2.16 per game, compared to 30 in the 32 matches without him, a rate of 0.93 per game, and this significant difference is an area of weakness that needs addressing this summer.

Between White, Tomiyasu, Saliba and Timber, minutes on the right-side can be shared around, which will be particularly important as Arsenal return to the Champions League, and extra rotation may be necessary.

Timber ranks near the top of his peers for his ability on the ball as per FBref, and this could prove crucial in both defensive positions as he aims to cover one of Saliba or White.

At 22, the Ajax vice-captain will be a signing who can make an impact in the long-term, and he could prove to be a vital option within the squad as Arsenal aim to challenge Manchester City for the title again.