Talks between Arsenal and Ajax over the transfer of Jurrien Timber are at an "advanced stage" as the player himself "wants the move", claims Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam.

Arsenal transfer news - What's the latest on Jurrien Timber

The Gunners were agonisingly close to ending their almost two-decade title drought last season, but a lack of squad depth, especially in defensive areas, cost them in the end.

It looks like Mikel Arteta and the board don't want that happening again, so they have greenlit a summer of massive spending for the Premier League runners-up.

So far, the north London club have spent £65m to secure the signature of Kai Havertz from cross-city rivals Chelsea and look to be very close to finalising a £105m deal for West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

The next player on Edu's list looks to be Ajax defender Timber, with the club edging closer to an agreement with the Dutch giants over an estimated fee of £40m.

The player is also said to be extremely keen on the move, and that desire to be a part of the project is an important factor for Arteta, per Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam.

He explained the situation on Sky Sports (via Football Daily), saying:

"Talks are continuing between Arsenal and Ajax with regards to the defender Jurrien Timber. They're described as being at an advanced stage at the moment as well, the final valuation and structure still being discussed between the player and, of course, Arsenal.

"He wants the move which is key for Mikel Arteta, and once again Mikel Arteta getting his three key transfer targets very early in the window, so some significant business in that respect."

How Good is Jurrien Timber?

The 22-year-old has excelled for the Dutch giants since he debuted for the senior side in 2020, making 121 appearances, 15 of which were in the UEFA Champions League.

During his three full seasons for the Amsterdam club, he has never achieved a lower average rating for a season than 6.89 and even managed to hit a genuinely impressive rating of 7.40 in the 2021/22 season, per WhoScored.

One of the 5 foot 10 dynamo's best traits is his ability to play multiple roles across the backline. During his time with Ajax, he has been utilised as both a right-back and a centre-back, which could make him the dream player for a team like Arsenal.

Over the last year, Arteta has implemented a style that sees Ben White play as a right-back but then come back into the middle of the pitch when the team is in possession, playing as a de facto third centre-back.

Adding Timber would provide some much-needed competition in that role and allow either himself or White to fill in at centre-back if needed, potentially avoiding another William Saliba situation next year.

If people needed any more convincing of the Utrecht-born gem's quality, just listen to Virgil Van Dijk, who said:

"I wasn't nearly as far along as he is now [at the same age], I have nothing but praise for him. He is a great player and a true professional. He has so much potential."

Should Edu and Co get this deal over the line, Arsenal could well be in for another year of challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title.