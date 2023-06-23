Arsenal are reportedly edging towards their first summer signing, as Eredivisie star Jurrien Timber has broken through as an intended target.

Mikel Arteta will aim to bolster his squad this transfer window after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title last season, securing the signing of this talent could prove to be a huge squad upgrade.

What’s the latest on Jurrien Timber to Arsenal?

As recently reported by Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will ‘push’ on to strike a deal with Ajax over the Netherlands defender.

The journalist claimed that the Dutchman sees the club as an ‘attractive project for his future’, with ‘more to follow’ in terms of negotiation between the two sides.

A report via LondonWorld added that there is ‘confidence’ that a deal will be ‘finalised in the coming days’, with a fee of £35m stated to their understanding.

What could Jurrien Timber offer to Arsenal?

Hailed a “generational superstar” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, Arsenal could land themselves one of the best upcoming talents in Europe by swooping the 22-year-old.

Deployed primarily at centre-back, the Dutchman is extremely versatile in his ability to cover the backline, and could act as a significant upgrade to Arteta’s plans to introduce a right-sided inverted full-back.

As reported by journalist Sam Dean, the Gunners had in their plans to recruit a ‘Zinchenko-like’ player, with the Ajax ace fitting the description perfectly in being one of the most effective progressive defenders in the Eredivisie.

His numbers support his plaudits, proving him to be a reliable outlet in defence with an assured 91.6% passing accuracy rate as well as showcasing his desire to be involved in play with an average of 81.65 passes attempted per 90, via FBref.

The 22-year-old’s ability on the ball could be perfect for the ongoing progression of Bukayo Saka, who has thrived this season in playing ahead of Ben White, forming an effective duo down the right side of Arteta’s favoured 11.

In 38 Premier League appearances, the English winger contributed 25 G/A, scoring 14 goals and assisting 11 in a memorable personal campaign, via FBref.

Playing ahead of an offensively competent full-back has unlocked Saka’s freedom going forward, but his numbers could be taken to the next level by switching out White for Timber.

Receiving an average of 14.71 progressive passes per 90 in the league, the 21-year-old ended the season at the top of the charts in this area in his position, showing his threat in getting into advanced positions.

Timber could be the perfect candidate to partner Saka on the right side, as told by his respective league-topping numbers in averaging 8.62 progressive passes per 90, the most of any centre-back in the Eredivisie, via FBref.

Arteta could hand the Utrecht-born gem the keys to unlocking the next stage of the Englishman’s potential in deploying him on the right side, giving him the chance to mirror the success that Zinchenko has seasoned the team with.