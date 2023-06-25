Arsenal are pushing to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, as Mikel Arteta bids to bolster his defensive depth this summer.

The Gunners enjoyed a joyous campaign last season, which they will aim to continue next term with sufficient reinforcements.

Depth in defensive areas was a title-costing problem last campaign, however, is a topic that can be made positive this transfer window.

What’s the latest on Jurrien Timber to Arsenal?

As reported by Fabrizio Romano via his Youtube channel, Arsenal will "bid again" for Timber with their opening offer of £30m rejected.

The Gunners have an ‘agreement with the player’, who is ‘excited’ by the project at the Emirates, as stated by Romano (04:59).

The Athletic’s David Ornstein first reported the news, claiming that Ajax want a fee in the region of £50m for the defender, a price that Arsenal are optimistic to strike a compromise to lower.

What could Jurrien Timber offer to Arsenal?

Following the injury to William Saliba in March, Arteta opted to deploy Rob Holding in his place, in a switch that left the side pining for the Frenchman’s return.

The Englishman was called a “Championship defender” by former Premier League ace Gabriel Agbonlahor, via talkSPORT, and exposed Arsenal’s weaknesses in not having the depth to allow for the absence of Saliba.

Disappointing performances when called upon could signal the end of the 27-year-old’s time in north London this summer, particularly with news emerging regarding Arteta’s ploy to sign Timber.

The Dutchman would be a significant upgrade on Holding and could be the individual to cut the underperforming centre-back loose from the squad, giving Arsenal the chance to bolster their squad with undeniable quality.

Praised as “special” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, Timber would be a leap in the right direction for the Gunners to expel the deadwood from their side, adding assured quality in numbers to allow for the challenges that come in a Premier League season.

The 22-year-old excels in a variety of areas in comparison to Holding, particularly in terms of his ability to get the ball forward from the back with similar attributes to Arsenal’s favoured centre-back William Saliba.

As per FBref, Timber averages an assured pass completion rate of 91.6%, with Holding averaging behind with 87.6% over the past year.

Taking into consideration his progressive play, Timber could equip Arsenal with another Saliba-style star in place of Holding, with the Englishman averaging 4.35 progressive passes to the Dutchman’s monstrous 8.62 per 90.

Defensively, the 22-year-old comes out on top over the Gunners centre-back, making 1.40 tackles to his 1.07 per 90, as well as 1.25 interceptions to the 27-year-old’s 0.69 per 90, showing the upgrade Arteta could introduce.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Holding’s time at Arsenal could be coming to a close, however, the Gunners are showing indications of progression in their efforts to sign Timber, who has shone as one of the bright stars in Europe this term.