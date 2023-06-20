Arsenal are reportedly interested in an Eredivisie ace, as the Gunners prepare for a busy summer in a bid to bolster their squad.

Mikel Arteta and Edu will aim to equip the title-challenging side with depth as another hectic season beckons in August, with Champions League involvement returning to the Emirates.

What’s the latest on Jurrien Timber to Arsenal?

As reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein late on Monday night, Arsenal are interested in Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

The report claims that the Gunners are ‘working on a deal’ to sign the Dutchman, with an opening offer in the region of £30m made.

It’s stated that Ajax want a figure closer to £50m for the 22-year-old however Arsenal remain optimistic a compromise will be reached, with personal terms claimed to have already been agreed.

What could Jurrien Timber offer to Arsenal?

Hailed as “exceptional” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Gunners could land themselves one of the continent's best young defensive talents this summer.

Deployed primarily as a centre-back, the 22-year-old is a competent right-back with an army of skills in defence and progressive play.

His exploits in moving the ball have seen him likened to Arsenal ace Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has transformed the club’s defence by acting as a free-roaming player with innate technical ability on the ball.

Journalist Sam Dean described the Dutchman as a ‘Zinchenko-type player’, adding that the club have been ‘planning’ to add an inverted right-back on the opposing side to nourish the defence with the expertise of the two players.

The role of both Zinchenko and the transformation of Ben White to explore the role of being an inverted full-back has played out to be integral additions to Arteta’s favoured 11.

Having players on the flanks to release and support the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka in the advanced wide positions has installed a new form of threat to his side, which could be bolstered with the introduction of Timber.

When it comes to the Ajax whizz, the numbers don’t lie with his talents in progressive play placing him as one of the best in leagues comparable to the Eredivisie, and a player with strengths mirrored to Arsenal’s Ukrainian.

As per FBref, the defender averages 8.62 progressive passes per 90 minutes, as well as maintaining an outstanding pass completion rate of 91.6% per 90, showing his ability in dispersing play.

Comparable to Zinchenko, Timber averages 81.65 attempted passes every 90, with the Gunners ace averaging 81.12 to show his desire to be on the ball and a heavy influence on play.

Their efforts going forward are similar too, with the Dutchman averaging 2.38 progressive carries to the 26-year-old’s 2.67 playing as a centre-back at Ajax with the Arsenal man deployed as a free-roaming left-back.

Winning an average of 51% of his total duels in Eredivisie, the 22-year-old has been praised as a “tenacious” defender, supported by his average of 1.4 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game this campaign, via Sofascore.

Arteta could equip his side with a top talent this summer by signing Timber, who could fit the requirements of the Spaniard’s backline perfectly, but only time will tell if the Gunners can get the deal over the line.