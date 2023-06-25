Although there is interest in Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, there is nothing concrete yet in terms of a move away, journalist Charles Watts has claimed.

Could Thomas Partey leave Arsenal?

The 30-year-old has been a key performer for Arsenal, but amid links with Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia, he could be shown the exit door if a suitable offer arrives.

Partey has two years left to run on his deal, and given that there is reported interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, as well as Juventus, Mikel Arteta could be open to letting him go.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts claimed that whilst Juventus are interested in the Ghanian, nothing concrete has yet developed.

"Lots of people, myself included are a little bit confused as to why exactly Arsenal would consider selling Thomas Partey this summer, but they are open to letting him go if a good move can be secured for him," he stated.

"Interest is growing in Thomas Partey, we know about the interest from Saudi Arabia. There's lots of talk at the moment about Juventus as well, moving for Thomas Partey.

"My understanding is that Juventus have stated they are interested in Thomas Partey, but I was told yesterday by someone that it is not yet hot. So interest there, but they've not yet really ramped it up or made a decision on whether they're really going to push for it, but it is a situation they are monitoring.

"The one that seems to be certainly gathering pace is Saudi Arabia."

Where could Partey end up this summer?

Given his status as an important first team member, it may take a sizeable offer for Arsenal to let the £200k-per-week midfielder leave, and this may give Saudi Arabian clubs an advantage over Juventus.

Juventus now appear to be keeping Adrien Rabiot, who was otherwise set to leave for free, and this could alter their transfer plans with regard to their midfield.

Partey is reportedly happy to stay at Arsenal should no move materialise, and if no sizeable offer comes in, it seems unlikely that the Gunners will heavily push for an exit, even if Rice and Lavia arrive.

The defensive midfielder has made 99 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2020, and whilst he has performed to a top class level at times, his poor fitness record has meant that he may no longer be seen as a figure to rely on for a whole league campaign.