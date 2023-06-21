Arsenal are reportedly growing closure to securing their first signing of the transfer window, as a Premier League ace edges closer to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta and Edu are expected to have a busy summer, as the Gunners aim to push to further heights after their title-challenging campaign.

What’s the latest on Kai Havertz to Arsenal?

As reported earlier this week by Fabrizio Romano on his Youtube channel, Chelsea star Kai Havertz remains linked to north London.

As stated on the video (03.58), Romano explains that the German “has an agreement with Arsenal on personal terms”, adding that the Londoners “have to be fast” to secure a deal to capture the forward.

On Tuesday, The Athletic’s David Ornstein added that talks are ‘ongoing’ with Chelsea over the 24-year-old, claiming his ‘preference’ is to join Arsenal.

Mail Sport also covered the saga, saying that a new verbal offer of £60m has been made.

What could Kai Havertz offer to Arsenal?

Havertz hasn’t been the only Premier League gem linked with a move to the Emirates, with Declan Rice being another narrative of the club’s transfer window so far.

The West Ham United midfielder like the German has reportedly favoured a move to Arsenal, in two signings that could gel perfectly to take Arteta’s squad to new heights.

Lauded as "magic" by ESPN reporter Jeff Borzello, the versatile attacker thrives in getting himself into positions in the final third, as supported by his average of 8.27 progressive passes received per 90, via FBref.

On the other side, Rice is a master at passing and creative progressive movement from deep midfield, as conveyed by averaging 6.60 progressive passes per 90, placing him in the top 20% of midfielders in Europe to do so, via FBref.

Having the ability to play as a forward or midfielder, Havertz could add a real threat to Arsenal’s attack in abundance, as shown through his form in the Bundesliga where he registered 61 G/A in 118 appearances playing in central midfield for Bayer Leverkusen.

The German’s versatility could equip the north Londoners with added depth in a number of positions, acting as a perfect outlet for the creators in the side.

West Ham’s captain would thrive playing behind someone as tactically aware as Havertz, who has been praised as a “machine” by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his attacking ability.

As per FBref, Rice averaged 6.31 passes into the final third per 90 on average in the Premier League this season, showing his strengths in picking passes.

Havertz could be the perfect figure to exploit the Englishman’s ability to pass into space, with the Aachen-born gem praised for his movements that see him ‘ghosting into space’, as told by writer Sam Tabuteau via Breaking the Lines.

Arsenal could land the perfect duo to add to Arteta’s attack, in players that boast both experience and along with the talent already on show at the club, it could be an exciting time for the Gunners.