Arsenal bringing in Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz this summer may harm youngster Folarin Balogun's chances of breaking into their first-team and increase the chances of him being sent out on loan again next season, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest news involving Kai Havertz and Folarin Balogun?

According to recent reports, the Gunners are now closer than ever to sealing a move for the German forward.

Indeed, it has been claimed the north London side have come to an agreement with Chelsea over a deal worth in total £65m.

As per Transfermarkt, Havertz endured an underwhelming campaign for his current employers in 2022/23, registering nine goals and a solitary assist in 47 appearances across all competitions.

On the other hand, Arsenal striker Balogun is set to return to his parent club following a stellar loan spell at Stade de Reims and has commented on his future at the club in a recent interview.

Cited by The Evening Standard while on international duty with the United States, Balogun stated: "What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again. I’m not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place [with Arsenal]; I’m not sure what’s going to happen. But I’m just committed to now. I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family.”

Balogun has attracted interest from Crystal Palace, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig over the last few weeks as his Arsenal future remains uncertain, according to The Daily Express.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that Havertz arriving at Arsenal would increase the likelihood of Balogun being farmed out on loan in 2023/24.

Brown told FFC: "Arsenal certainly don't want to sell Balogun and I don't think that bringing Havertz in would change that. It might make his part of the first team a little more tricky and would make the chances of him going out on loan again next season much higher."

Should Arsenal give Folarin Balogun an opportunity in 2023/24?

It's hard to argue that Balogun - who has been hailed a "machine" - shouldn't at least be given pre-season to show Mikel Arteta what he can do, given his excellent numbers on loan at Stade De Reims.

Across 2022/23, the 21-year-old notched 22 goals and three assists in 39 appearances encompassing all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Balogun was a constant threat to opposition backlines in Ligue 1 and averaged around 3.5 shots per match in the French top flight, according to WhoScored.

The former England youth international also excelled in comparison to forwards across Europe's top five divisions in the art of non-penalty expected goals, managing 0.63 XG per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the ninth percentile for this statistical measure, as per FBRef.

It is impossible to predict whether Balogun will have a first-team path at Arsenal next term; however, the prospective arrival of Havertz may complicate his chances of breaking through even further.