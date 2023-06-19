Arsenal have been in contact with Kai Havertz once again over the weekend and the German forward has reaffirmed his interest in making the move to north London.

How much is Kai Havertz worth?

This summer will present the Gunners with an opportunity to build on what proved to be a promising 2022/23 campaign in north London.

Mikel Arteta's men did not have enough firepower behind them to see their title charge over the line as Manchester City pipped them to the Premier League crown.

But the Spaniard - and the fans - will have a lot of positives to take from their displays in the 2022/23 campaign and provide them with a lot of optimism for the upcoming campaign.

However, having seen City land the treble in recent weeks, it will surely send a message to the board and Edu Gaspar that Arsenal may need to invest heavily if they are to dethrone the champions.

And it seems as if the Gunners are keen to do so this summer with links to the likes of Havertz who has reportedly been valued at around £75m by Chelsea.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the German has been in contact with Arsenal over the weekend where he was proclaimed his interest in a potential transfer:

"Kai Havertz has been very clear, also this morning [Sunday], in new contacts, he wants to join Arsenal.

"He has an agreement with Arsenal on personal terms, so everything is ready on player's side."

How many goals did Havertz score last season?

It was an underwhelming campaign for the Blues last season and Havertz is not a player who can be excused from their failings.

Despite playing the majority of the campaign as their centre-forward, Havertz was only able to provide the west London side with seven goals in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

Chelsea played the majority of the 2022/23 campaign without an out-and-out striker in their starting XI which can certainly be seen through their poor return in front of goal.

And it has to be questioned whether Havertz has actually done enough to earn himself a transfer to a side who challenged so strongly for the Premier League title.

The Gunners will be playing Champions League football next season and, in Chelsea's European games, Havertz was only able to return two goals in his 10 Champions League appearances last season (via Transfermarkt).

He has been hailed as a "magician" by some in the media and the potential opportunity at Arsenal could allow him to rediscover his form shown in the Bundesliga.