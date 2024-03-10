With ten games left to go in the Premier League season, Arsenal climbed to the top of the table with a 2-1 victory over Brentford.

The Gunners were by far the most dominant team, but their performance wasn’t quite as convincing as their recent wins.

Declan Rice was as superb as always - scoring the opener - while Ben White’s influence in the attack enabled him to pick up the assist for both goals.

Bukayo Saka wasn’t his usual self yesterday - not involved in either goal - but he was still dangerous throughout, but another player has truly cemented himself as an undroppable figure after some late heroics.

Bukayo Saka’s 23/24 campaign in numbers

After playing in every single Premier League game last season, scoring 14 times and providing 11 assists in the process, Arsenal’s number 7 has continued to develop this time around.

It’s fair to say that Saka is arguably the first name on the team sheet, and what he brings to Mikel Arteta’s side is completely irreplaceable.

When compared to the Gunners squad, the 22-year-old has the most goals, assists, shots, and successful dribbles, which proves he is the player that his teammates look to for a moment of magic, which he often produces every single game.

However, it’s his leadership on the field, in terms of setting an example for others, that is so impressive, as he also ranks third in the team for tackles, proving that he gives 110% for the team in all situations.

Because of that, he’s undroppable from the side, and it seems that the Spaniard is slowly finding his best team.

Arsenal's other undroppable star

Kai Havertz must be a dream to coach, and it’s no wonder that Arteta signed the German in the summer for £65m from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has now played in all but one game this campaign, and he’s started all of Arsenal’s last seven matches in all competitions.

Whether the boss chooses to field him in a midfield role or as a false nine, the number 29’s performance level seems to remain the same, highlighting his versatility, which not only gives Arteta a rotation option across multiple roles, but it also allows him to be tactically flexible within a game.

However, in the last three matches, it has been in that striker position that he’s really begun to thrive. Havertz has picked up three goals and two assists over those games while enjoying his best moment in an Arsenal shirt against Brentford.

Havertz vs Brentford Minutes 97 Goals 1 Shots 4 Touches in opposition box 7 Pass accuracy 84% Via FotMob

The former Bayer Leverkusen prospect was handed a 9/10 display via The Sun's Jordan Davies for his performance against the Bees, and as you can see by the table above, he was a constant threat with the most shots for a player on the field.

Havertz was tidy on the ball as always, but he was marked out of the game at times by the three centre-backs of the visitors. Nonetheless, the attacker persevered and netted the vital winning goal in the 86th minute with a pure finisher-esque header.

This goal could have a monumental impact on the title race down the line, and that, combined with his influence on the side in general, means that Havertz may have just made that false nine role his own for the foreseeable future.

It’s simple: with the German in the starting lineup, Arsenal are a better team.