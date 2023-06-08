Arsenal have emerged as potential candidates to sign a Premier League star this summer, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his side in the transfer window.

The Gunners fell just five points short of Manchester City in the race for the title, however, the north Londoners could challenge once more next season should they add more star quality to their squad.

The latest link could do just that, in a player with unquestionable ability and experience in playing in the English top-tier.

What’s the latest on Kai Havertz to Arsenal?

As reported by journalist Alex Goldberg via AFC Stuff, Chelsea ace Kai Havertz could be on Arsenal’s radar this summer.

Goldberg suggested that the German is the Gunners’ ‘next target’ and that the club "really want him", adding that despite such factors, nothing has been formally proposed.

As per The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, Chelsea are ‘likely’ to see Havertz exit this summer with the Blues expected to demand a fee in the region of £75m.

What could Kai Havertz offer to Arsenal?

Hailed as “incredibly talented” by former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, the 23-year-old forward has accomplished heights that many his age could only dream of in his illustrious career so far.

The Champions League winner has been one of Stamford Bridge’s shining lights since signing from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, making 47 goal contributions in a total of 139 appearances in blue as per Transfermarkt.

This season has been tough for the club, however, the German has maintained his ability to impose his talent on the league, scoring seven goals and assisting one in a forgettable campaign for the west Londoners - via Sofascore.

Dubbed as “world-class” by Bundesliga legend Matthias Sammer, there’s little to deny the youngster's talents, and particularly what he could bring to Arsenal.

While the Gunners aren’t particularly desperate for a goalscorer, having scored the second-highest number of goals this season in the Premier League, Arteta could bolster his attacking options by signing the forward.

Gabriel Jesus has led the line for Arsenal for the majority of the season, although hasn’t been as prolific as some may have hoped, scoring 11 goals this campaign.

The Brazilian gifts Arteta’s side with attributes incomparable to others in his position, however, he could benefit from having a strike partner or potentially some competition to boost his performance.

Coincidentally, he is likened to the 26-year-old as per FBref, and Havertz could become a strong force in Arsenal’s silky attack, with his numbers displaying clear similarities between the two.

As per FBref, the 23-year-old averages 3.27 progressive passes per 90 to Jesus' 2.76, as well as getting himself into advanced positions as shown through the 8.27 progressive passes he receives per 90.

Although the Brazilian is more of an out-and-out striker, he prides himself on bringing others into play, something Havertz is well known for too.

The £150k-per-week ace could be a weapon at the Emirates for his ball-playing capabilities, attributable to his versatility in playing as both a forward and creative midfielder in his career.

Still being at the start of his career would allow Arteta to mould the talent into producing his best in Arsenal’s fluid front line, showing glimpses that he could follow in Jesus’ footsteps in the sense of integrating himself quickly into the Gunners’ playing style.