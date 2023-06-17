Arsenal have 'serious' interest in bringing Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz to the Emirates Stadium in the summer window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kai Havertz?

As per The Daily Mail, Arsenal have opened discussions over a move for Havertz; however, he is likely to become more of a priority once the Gunners conclude a deal to sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

The report adds that the Germany international would be keen on a move across London, though Chelsea want around £70 million to sanction a Stamford Bridge exit for the £150k-a-week ace.

Real Madrid are also keen on Havertz as a potential replacement for their departed legend Karim Benzema and it is said that Chelsea would be open to selling the versatile 25-year-old, who has two years left on his deal in west London, according to The Guardian.

Chelsea look to have already started contingency plans in the event that Havertz does leave, as they have identified Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson as a striker target.

Havertz joined Chelsea back in 2020 for a fee in the region of £75.8 million from Bayer Leverkusen and has spent three years on the books at Stamford Bridge, as per Sky Sports.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Gunners have had a bid rejected already.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has indeed confirmed that Arsenal's interest in Havertz this window is genuine.

Jacobs told FFC: "Well, the interest in Kai Havertz from Arsenal is serious and Mikel Arteta really feels that he can get the best out of the player. Chelsea's valuation is very high, though it's around £75 million pounds and Arsenal feel that a deal can be struck for lower."

Would Kai Havertz be a good signing for Arsenal?

Havertz has extreme talent; however, securing a move away from Chelsea may be the best option for the 24-year-old as he looks to deliver on promise showed earlier in his career.

In 2022/23, Havertz made 47 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, registering nine goals and one assist in total, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored shows that Havertz can lead the line instinctively despite not being a natural striker by trade, as the former Bayer Leverkusen man averaged around two shots and 1.1 key passes per match in the Premier League during the campaign.

One area of concern for Arsenal fans will be trying to figure out where Havertz functions best on the field positionally. In an interview from last year quoted by The Mirror, Havertz commented on which role he favours, stating: "Everyone asks this question and after three years, everyone should know by now what I can do - that I'm flexible up front and I can play a lot of different positions. Of course, sometimes it's good to play in different positions and sometimes it's bad, but in general, I'm an offensive player. I like to be in the box, I like to score goals, I like to arrive in the box often and I don't care if I'm there as a No.9 or a No.10. If I'm in the box, I'm there to score goals - and that's it."

Looking forward, Arteta will have a plan to maximise his capabilities as he aims to close in on bringing the Aachen-born star to the Emirates Stadium this summer.