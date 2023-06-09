Arsenal have been linked to a Premier League ace ahead of the transfer window, as Mikel Arteta aims to bolster his squad this summer.

After narrowly missing out on their first league title since 2004 to Manchester City, the Spaniard will aim to bridge the gap on the champions ahead of the new campaign, which they could do so in signing this star.

What’s the latest on Kai Havertz to Arsenal?

As reported by journalist Alex Goldberg via AFCStuff, Arsenal are eyeing Chelsea forward Kai Havertz this summer.

The German is reportedly a player the Gunners “really want” the ace, who is expected to depart Stamford Bridge as per The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg.

Steinberg’s report claims that Chelsea could demand a fee in the region of £75m for Havertz, who was linked to Real Madrid earlier this summer.

What could Kai Havertz bring to Arsenal?

Lauded as “incredibly talented” by former boss Graham Potter, the German has been one of Chelsea’s star performers since joining the side in 2020.

The 23-year-old has contributed to 47 goals in 139 appearances in all competitions for the Blues as per Transfermarkt, and could be a revolutionary signing for Arsenal should rumours be believed.

While Arteta has sculpted a dominant attack at the Emirates, unlocking the best out of captain Martin Odegaard, the Norwegian could be taken to the next level in playing with Havertz.

The Spaniard could capture the essence of a former 'dynamic duo' that the German international was once part of if the Arsenal boss opted to equip him as a central attacking midfielder rather than an out-and-out forward.

When playing at Bayer Leverkusen, the Chelsea gem was deployed in the middle of the park in a 4-3-3 formation, identical to what’s on show in Arteta’s system in north London.

During this time, Havertz formed a dynamic partnership with Julian Brandt, with him identified as the goalscorer of the two, while the now Borussia Dortmund ace acted as the creator.

In the 2018/19 season, the duo contributed to 38 of Leverkusen’s 69 goals, with Havertz scoring 17 and assisting three, and Brandt scoring seven and assisting 11, as per WhoScored.

Unleashing Havertz in midfield alongside Odegaard could replicate the success the German had in the Bundesliga alongside his national teammate.

Hailed as being Arsenal’s ‘magical conductor’ by journalist Charles Watts via GOAL, the 24-year-old averages 2.1 key passes per game in the Premier League this season, similar to Brandt’s 2.6 in the Bundesliga when playing alongside Havertz.

Such numbers signify that Arsenal’s number eight could be a perfect outlet for the Chelsea whiz to thrive alongside, and form a potential marriage as strong as his previous one with Brandt in Germany.

With a hefty price tag above his head, only time will tell if the Gunners will be willing to pay the fee to their rivals for the £150k-per-week star, however, there’s little doubt over the impact he could have in Arteta’s system.