Arsenal are edging closer to signing a Premier League ace, as the Gunners aim to make a dominant start to the transfer window.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping to build upon his title-challenging season in north London by making strong reinforcements this summer.

The latest talent speculated to be Emirates-bound poses as a significant figure to bolster the squad.

What’s the latest on Kai Havertz to Arsenal?

As initially reported by journalist Alex Goldberg via AFCStuff last week, Arsenal are interested in Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.

The speculation has gathered significant pace since the official opening of the transfer window.

Journalist Angelo Mangiante stated yesterday that the Gunners are “very close” to signing the German star, naming him a player with “great class”.

Valued around £60m by FootballTransfers, it’s believed that Chelsea are wanting a fee in the region of £75m for the 24-year-old, who has two years remaining on his current contract.

What could Kai Havertz offer to Arsenal?

Lauded as a “generational talent” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Germany international could be a revelation in north London.

While this season was damningly underwhelming in the west of the capital, Havertz has unquestionable talent outside of his form and contribution to Chelsea’s 12th-place finish.

Deployed primarily as a forward at Stamford Bridge, the former Bayer Leverkusen star is versatile in his positioning in attack, having innate playmaking skills which make him a strong asset in central midfield.

During his rise to senior football in the Bundesliga, the Aachen-born gem contributed to 61 goals in 118 league appearances, including a glamorous individual campaign in which he was voted Transfermarkt Player of the Season for 2018/19.

That year, the then-20-year-old scored 17 goals and added four assists in 34 appearances, showing the threat the talent can provide if stationed in a fluid attack.

Arsenal ended the season as the Premier League’s second-highest scorers in a delightful term for the Gunners, with Arteta creating a flourishing young attack Havertz could undoubtedly thrive within.

Due to his creative ability, the Champions League winner could add a playmaking spark if deployed to lead Arsenal’s line, which could significantly benefit Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian scored 11 goals in his first term at the Emirates, as well as registering six assists, showcasing his own creative ability aside from putting the ball in the net.

This campaign, the German averaged 3.12 progressive passes per 90 via FBref, highlighting his ball-playing competency and multi-dimensional approach to leading the line in a style that could reach new heights in Arteta’s system.

Jesus followed closely behind Havertz in terms of progressive passes, averaging 2.76 per 90 - suggesting that he could be complemented by the German in the similarities to their games.

The duo could form a balanced partnership with their goal-scoring and creative ability, supplying the squad with unlimited chance creation in attack.

If Arteta is capable of unlocking the past form of Havertz in a positive environment in north London, having two creative forwards could be the key to unlocking another title charge at the Emirates.