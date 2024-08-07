One Arsenal international player has agreed to join a new club and a move is set to happen soon, with Mikel Arteta's side closing in on agreeing another Emirates Stadium exit this summer.

Players sold or let go by Arsenal this summer

Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares were the first two senior players to depart north London, following the expiry of their contracts after June 30, with Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga soon following the duo.

Tavares joined Lazio on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy set at around £7.5 million, and the left-back signed a five-year contract with Marco Baroni's side considering his transfer will become permanent next summer.

Meanwhile, Lokonga agreed to join Sevilla on loan as well, but like Tavares, his move includes an option for Sevilla to sign the Belgian midfielder for around £10 million next year. After spending the second half of last season on a temporary stint at Sturm Graz, young striker Mika Biereth completed a permanent switch to the Austrian side, ending his three-year stay at the club.

The most high-profile departure, though, has been that of Hale End academy graduate and promising midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe. The 24-year-old, who found consistent opportunities difficult to come by under Arteta last year, completed a £35 million move to Fulham last week - which is a club-record fee for the Whites.

Smith Rowe's Arsenal stats (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 115 Goals 18 Assists 13 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Minutes played 5,846 (via Transfermarkt)

More senior players seem set to follow the likes of Smith-Rowe out of Arsenal before deadline day on August 30. Indeed, it is believed Marseille have been in talks to sign Eddie Nketiah, while uncertainty also surrounds the future of Reiss Nelson, who West Ham showed interest in earlier this window.

Kieran Tierney has been told find a new club by Arsenal as well, with the Scotsman now far down Arteta's pecking order after the arrival of versatile centre-back Riccardo Calafiori, who can also play at left-back.

There have been suggestions that Arsenal could allow Jakub Kiwior to leave after Calafiori's arrival too, so it will be interesting to see if both Tierney and the Poland international secure moves away soon.

Karl Hein agrees to join Real Valladolid from Arsenal

However, before anybody else departs, it appears goalkeeper Karl Hein is the next player to leave. The 30-cap Estonia international, who was subject to serious interest from Charlton Athletic, is now set to make a move to La Liga instead. Hein could not turn down a loan move to Real Valladolid, and nor could Arsenal, with the keeper joining them on loan, according to Standard Sport.

The 22-year-old, who's featured just once for the Gunners' first team in the EFL Cup, still has 30 caps for his country and this move could be a real chance for him to showcase his skills on a big stage. Hein's contract expires next year as well, so this may well also be an audition for his next move in 2025.