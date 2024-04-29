Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the situation of a Premier League star as they look to bolster their ranks this summer, according to reports.

Gunners relying on City slip-up

Despite a run of form that has seen them take 40 from a possible 45 points in 2024, Arsenal are still relying on Manchester City to drop points in their final four games of the season should they be able to lift their first Premier League title since 2004.

Mikel Arteta's side came through a nervy North London derby with three points on Sunday, despite the best efforts of the Arsenal players to throw it away in the second half after David Raya passed the ball to Cristian Romero and Declan Rice gave away a penalty.

They then watched on as Nottingham Forest spurned several glorious opportunities to take points off Manchester City, eventually succumbing to a 2-0 loss against the Champions.

It leaves City just a point behind the Gunners, but crucially with a game in hand on the north Londoners, and with a favourable looking fixture list between now and the end of the campaign.

The Premier League run in Game Arsenal Manchester City 35 N/A Wolves (H) 36 Bournemouth (H) Fulham (A) 37 Manchester United (A) Tottenham (A) 38 Everton (H) West Ham (A)

Both sides are certain to strengthen in the summer, with the Gunners in particular in clear need of additions both in defence and midfield, though the emergence of Kai Havertz may have tempered the need for a new striker this summer.

Premier League star in Arsenal's sights

Their quest to bolster the depth in defence comes in the form of a raid on yet another Premier League side, with the Gunners thought to be keeping a close eye on Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Englishman has missed the last two months with a knee injury but is expected to be part of the England squad chosen by Gareth Southgate to head to EURO 2024 this summer.

Beyond that though, his future is unclear. He has just two years left on his deal at Selhurst Park and has attracted attention from both Arsenal and Manchester United this season, with the Times reporting that the pair have "scouted him extensively" over the course of the campaign. Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the situation, and the Blues have the right to match any bid made for him thanks to a clause in the deal that sent him to Selhurst Park from Stamford Bridge.

His qualities are undeniable, and he has left quite an impression on former teammates too. When with the U21s, his strength left his fellow England youth players in shock, leading to Josef Bursik to dub him an "absolute tank".

“Easy, Marc Guehi. He's an absolute tank," Bursik said when asked to pick the strongest player in the England U21s squad.

Capable of playing on either side of central defence, the Crystal Palace captain is believed to be available for £55m this summer, which would be a new record sale for Palace, surpassing the £50m they raked in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka when he joined Manchester United.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are already plotting his replacements with reports he is expected to move, lending credit to the idea that he will join a huge club this summer. With Arsenal having been linked with a move in the past, could this be the summer that they finally make their move?