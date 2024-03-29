Arsenal and Manchester United have both joined the race for an exciting French young talent, it has been reported, as both sides look to the future.

Gunners looking to the future

Arsenal are enjoying a fantastic season and currently sit atop the Premier League table as they look to go one better than last season's second-place finish.

Even more impressively, Mikel Arteta and co. have built their side largely on young talent, ensuring that their presence at the top of English football is only set to continue for years to come.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli are all likely to have their best years still ahead of them should they manage to avoid serious injuries, while Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira are among those who could still make the step up.

Youngest average PL starting XI 2023/24 Club Age (years) Chelsea 23.1 Burnley 23.2 Brighton 23.8 Arsenal 24.3 Nottingham Forest 24.5

It is not just their first team that is making waves though, and the Gunners have begun to place an increased importance on their academy talents, both in recruiting from other sides and developing their own prospects.

Charlie Patino, Mika Biereth and Brooke Norton-Cuffy are all enjoying loan spells away from the club to varying degrees of success. Meanwhile, the Gunners have made tying down young talent their priority, and announced a professional contract for Ethan Nwaneri on Thursday after making him the youngest-ever Premier League player last season.

In securing his signature, they fought off competition from Chelsea and Manchester City, and their focus on youth is only set to continue into the summer.

Arsenal and Manchester United chase youngster

With that in mind, it comes as no surprise to hear that Arsenal are one of several clubs chasing talented youngster Joachim Kayi Sanda.

Sanda currently captains the France U18 side and was part of the U17 side that lost the World Cup final on penalties to Germany last December.

His performances have attracted the attention of several massive clubs, with Manchester United, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain all alongside Arsenal in showing interest in the talented teen, according to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Sanda was among four players at French side Valenciennes dubbed a "fantastic talent" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and is expected to have a big future ahead of him.

However, those European giants may all be foiled by Championship outfit Southampton, whose owners also own Valenciennes. There is hope from the Saints that the promise of regular first-team football could see the youngster opt for the south coast outfit over big-name sides, though the latest report claims that 'their hopes could rest on whether promotion back to the Premier League can be achieved.'

Under contract with his current side until 2026, Sanda is expected to leave this summer nonetheless, with the club's youngest-ever player looking to take the next step in his career.