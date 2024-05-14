It's been another Premier League season to remember for Arsenal this year, as with just one game to go, they're in with a real chance of winning the title.

However, with the campaign almost at an end, Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar must start preparing for next year and, with Kai Havertz now the team's established number nine, Gabriel Jesus could well be on the way out.

The Brazilian marksman hasn't had the best of seasons, and based on recent reports, the club could be in close communication with a player who could replace him in the squad.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from transfers expert Fabrizio Romano, Elvis Basanovic, the agent of Slovenian striker Benjamin Šeško, was present at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon to watch the Gunners beat the Red Devils 1-0, and based on another report from the Standard, both teams are keen to bring the forward to England in the summer.

The Standard's report revealed that RB Leipzig, the team he joined last summer, has placed a €50m - £43m - release clause in his contract that will activate at the end of the summer, meaning he is genuinely attainable for both sides.

Cross-city rivals Chelsea and Newcastle United were also mentioned as interested parties in the article, but following Sunday's game, it would appear that Arsenal and United are at the forefront of the race.

It would likely be a challenging deal to get done and one that would still cost a pretty penny, but following an impressive year in Germany, it's one Edu and Co should pursue, especially as Jesus has been poor in front of goal this year.

How Šeško compares to Jesus

So, with Havertz looking like he'll remain the Gunners' preferred number nine until the end of the season and potentially into next year, the player we should be comparing Šeško to is Jesus, especially after reports at the start of the month revealed that the North Londoners could be open to selling him in the summer.

With that said, when looking at the pair's pure output this season, the "prolific" Leipzig ace, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, just about comes out ahead of the Brazilian, racking up 17 goals and two assists in 41 appearances, or just 1966 minutes, meaning he is currently averaging a goal involvement every 103 minutes.

In comparison, the former Manchester City star has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 35 games, or 1897 minutes, meaning he is averaging a goal involvement every 118 minutes.

Šeško vs Jesus this season Players Šeško Jesus Appearances 41 35 Goals 17 8 Assists 2 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.46 0.45 All Stats via Transfermarkt

What about their striker-relevant underlying numbers, then? Does the Slovenian come out ahead there as well?

Well, while it's not a total landslide, the former Salzburg gem once again comes out ahead overall as while he produces a lower non-penalty expected goal and assist figure, takes fewer shots and produces fewer shot-creating actions per 90, he scores more goals, is far more clinical with his shots, takes more shots on target, produces more goal-creating actions and wins far more aerial duels per 90.

Šeško vs Jesus Stats per 90 Šeško Jesus Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.54 0.61 Non-Penalty Goals 0.81 0.25 Assists 0.12 0.21 Shots 2.76 3.32 Goals per Shot 0.30 0.07 Shots on Target 1.44 1.17 Goals per Shot on Target 0.57 0.21 Shot-Creating Actions 2.19 3.50 Goal-Creating Actions 0.50 0.49 Aerial Duels Won 2.31 0.92 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

Ultimately, while Jesus is a highly talented player and arguably a more complete all-around attacker, the players' pure output and underlying numbers make it crystal clear that when it comes to who is the better out-and-out goalscorer, the only answer is Sesko.

So if Arsenal have a chance to bring him to the Emirates in the summer, they must take it.