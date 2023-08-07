Arsenal have been linked with a sensational move for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, as Mikel Arteta and Edu eye further business this summer.

The winger had an exemplary season in Serie A last term, guiding Gli Azzurri to the league title, however, rumours have linked the 22-year-old with a potential move away from Naples.

The Gunners have already surpassed the £200m mark in terms of spending this summer, welcoming Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice to the side in the bid to push closer to the Premier League title following last term's efforts.

Could Arsenal sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

As reported by FootballTransfers, the north Londoners are eyeing the winger, who is said to be valued around the €100m (£86m) mark, according to Spanish reports (via Football365)

It’s claimed that Arsenal have ‘expressed interest’ in the Georgian, who has seen his market value rapidly rise following his €10m (£8.6m) move to Italy last summer.

FootballTransfers speculates that the Gunners could hold an advantage in their reported pursuit due to a ‘pre-existing relationship’ between the club and Napoli’s sporting director Mauro Meluso.

How good is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

Snatched last July from Georgian club Dinamo Batumi, not many had heard of Kvaratskhelia, however, his name quickly became one the footballing world became accustomed to.

The dynamic wide player quickly earned the trust of former Blues boss Luciano Spalletti, as highlighted by his 43 appearances in all competitions in his debut season.

Over the Serie A season and the Champions League, the 22-year-old registered a mammoth 31 goals and assists, scoring 14 and assisting 17 in a personal campaign that showcased his talents to the world.

It’s little surprise that the young talent has caught the attention of other clubs in Europe, with his numbers proving that he could be one of the hottest prospects in the continent in his position.

Deployed as a left-winger, the silky forward has been dubbed as “unplayable” by editor and writer Carlo Garganese for his exploits in Italy.

For Arsenal, capturing a left-sided talent as prolific as the Georgian could give those at the Emirates a replenished aura of former left-winger and club legend Robert Pires.

The Frenchman is regarded as one of the Gunners’ most prolific wide players in their history for his intricate and explosive movements on the flank and efficiency in front of goal.

Having been once lauded as a player “hungry for goals” by Arsene Wenger, Pires ended his spell at Arsenal having scored 63 Premier League goals and registered 42 assists, including a magnificent 14-goal and nine-assist season during the Londoner’s history unbeaten season of 2003/04, via Transfermarkt.

Now, Arteta could restore the success of the Frenchman on the left flank in equipping a talent as equally prolific as Kvaratskhelia in the area once occupied by the formidable Gunners legend.

Pires’ talents were best utilised in a deadly combination with compatriot Thierry Henry, in a winger and strike combination that has been evident in Naples through the Georgian and talisman Victor Osimhen.

The 22-year-old whiz could replicate the potency of Arsenal’s former winger if he was to arrive at the Emirates, in a move that could roll back the years in north London.