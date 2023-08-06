Highlights

Arsenal bringing Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to the Emirates Stadium this window would be a signing for fans to 'get quite excited about', according to journalist Paul Brown.

Could Khvicha Kvaratskhelia really move to Arsenal this window?

According to FootballTransfers, Kvaratskhelia is a player that Arsenal have 'expressed interest' in this window and believe their possibilities of landing the Georgia international could be boosted if Victor Osimhen stays put at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The report states that Arsenal have a 'pre-existing relationship' with Napoli's sporting director Mauro Meluso, who is believed to have recommended defender Jakob Kiwior to the Gunners when working as a consultant.

Last term, Kvaratskhelia, who was hailed as "unreal", was in exceptional form for Napoli as they secured the Scudetto for only the third time in their history, notching 14 goals and 17 assists in 43 appearances across in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Corriere dello Sport via ESPN claim that Newcastle United are keen on Kvaratskhelia and have even gone as far to submit a bid of £100 million for the tricky winger.

Nevertheless, it looks like Kvaratskhelia could be set to pen fresh terms at Napoli until the summer of 2028 with the option of a further 12 months in a contract renewal that would see the 22-year-old pick up around €1.3 million per campaign, as per Calciomercato.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that bringing Kvaratskhelia to the Premier League may be a 'risk' due to his lack of Premier League experience; however, thinks he would cause major excitement in north London if he was to pitch up in the capital to join Arsenal.

Brown told FFC: "He is someone who doesn't have Premier League experience and we saw with Mudryk, who Arsenal were also interested in, then he went to Chelsea and hasn't really settled or done much in the Premier League. There is a risk there, I think Arsenal might look at that and think, okay, we can't be paying a huge fee for somebody that in a similar bracket. It didn't work out for Mudryk, it might not work out for this guy either, but if he comes in and shows the sort of form that he did at Napoli, then I think Arsenal fans can get quite excited about him."

What now for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has already flexed his muscles in the transfer market this window and has completed the signings of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz, as per Transfermarkt.

Continuing on with that trend, the Gunners have reportedly agreed a 'contract in principle' with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya; however, both parties are set for talks to thrash out a fee for the Spain international, as per The Evening Standard.

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus is another target for Arsenal this summer, though Chelsea look to be ahead in the race to sign the Ghana international who could leave his current employers for a fee of around £40 million, according to The Independent.

In a separate report from The Independent, Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia remains a possibility at the Emirates, but Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are firmly in the mix for his signature.