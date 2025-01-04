West Ham United have made an approach to sign a player from Arsenal in the last week, following his decision to depart the Emirates Stadium.

Julen Lopetegui drops West Ham transfer hint for January

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui has dropped a January transfer hint with the winter window now well underway, as injuries strike for crucial figureheads.

Jarrod Bowen has broken his foot and will be out for the foreseeable future, dealing a seismic blow to Lopetegui, who now ponders life without his club captain. The east Londoners take on Premier League champions Man City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon, and it will be a difficult game to navigate minus the talismanic winger in their side.

Meanwhile, long-serving striker Michail Antonio has been discharged from hospital after suffering a horrific car crash in December last year, and the Jamaica international is expected to face a lengthy spell of rehabilitation before deciding whether he can play again.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man City (away) January 4 Fulham (home) January 14 Crystal Palace (home) January 18 Aston Villa (away) January 26 Chelsea (away) February 3

"Unfortunately for us it is not going to be a few days," said Lopetegui on Bowen's injury.

"He was able to play 30 minutes with his injury, but now he has to rest and recover. Let’s see, but it is not good news for us. We are sure that Jarrod is going to try to make shorter the time that he recovers, because of his character. But it is true that he is going to be out in the next matches.

“Jarrod is one of our main players and our captain. But now we have to find solutions and it is the moment for other players to show that they are ready to help us."

When asked about the January window in his pre-Man City press conference, Lopetegui claimed that West Ham are "working" on potential new additions behind-the-scenes.

“It is true that we have these two important losses [Bowen and Antonio]. The club knows our needs and are working about [on] that," said Lopetegui on West Ham signing players this month.

“We have to be focused in preparing for the next match against Manchester City, despite for sure the club is going to be working.”

There are reports that West Ham are targeting Real Sociedad forward Brais Mendez as an option, but it is believed they're also thinking of reinforcing their back line.

West Ham make approach for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney

According to The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, the Irons are keen admirers of Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, who's apparently decided to leave N5 in January.

Tierney is widely reported to be in pre-contract talks with Celtic, as his contract expires at the end of this season, but TBR write that the Scotland international is eager to quit Arsenal as early as this month.

They also claim West Ham have made an approach for Tierney in the last week. However, the £120,000-per-week defender has snubbed their interest, and ultimately favours a move back to former club Celtic above all as he continues talks with the Scottish champions.

Tierney made his first senior appearance for Arsenal in over a year during a 69-minute Carabao Cup cameo against Crystal Palace in late December, featuring in each of their last seven Premier League matchday squads, but his long-term future is certain to be away from north London.