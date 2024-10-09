Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta appears set to axe a "unique" player from his squad in January, and there is a real possibility that he could head out on loan.

Arsenal's rumoured transfer plans for 2025

While the Premier League title hopefuls attempt to finally beat Man City to domestic glory, after just missing out on number one spot in each of the last two seasons, sporting director Edu Gaspar and his transfer team continue their work on upgrading Arteta's options.

Rumours have circulated recently linking Arsenal with a new striker in 2025, despite Edu and Arteta ultimately deciding not to sign towards the end of the summer.

After missing out on RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko earlier in the window, with an Arsenal offer rejected by the player, it is believed the Gunners could still go back in for Slovenia's rising star.

Arsenal have already made contact over Sesko, as they plan a potential swoop for him next year, according to some reports, but he is by no means the only striker on their agenda. As well as Sesko, reports claim Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram, Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres and Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush are other strikers linked with moves to Arsenal.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran was a reported target for north London chiefs too, but the Colombian's new deal could make a transfer that much more difficult to do, especially in January.

As well as potential new additions, the winter window represents an opportunity to offload players and make space. One player who seems destined for the chopping block is left-back Kieran Tierney.

Loan on the cards with Tierney "no longer" in Arsenal's plans

As per reliable journalist Charles Watts, writing via his Dailybriefing, Arsenal could allow Tierney to go out on loan in January once he recovers from a hamstring injury, which has kept him sidelined since Euro 2024.

"Had that injury not happened, I’m sure Tierney would have been playing for another club right now," said Watts.

"That was certainly the plan anyway, following his loan spell with Real Sociedad last season. But the injury put an end to any chances of a move and the focus now is on the left-back getting himself back fully fit ahead of the January window.

"He’s not in Mikel Arteta’s plans anymore. That’s been clear for a long time and Tierney accepts that. There is no animosity there. He knows the club has moved on and that his qualities as a left-back are not what Arsenal need in the system that they play.

"He has been included in Arsenal’s Premier League squad for the season so he could play once fit, but I struggle to really see that happening. He will hope to get a move in January, probably on loan."

Called a "unique" player by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, the writing appears on the wall for Tierney, especially with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber all capable of playing in his position.