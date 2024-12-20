The January transfer window is soon upon us, opening in just under two weeks, and there could be a few outgoings at Arsenal, as manager Mikel Arteta looks to reinvest funds and make room for future new additions.

Arsenal play Newcastle in Carabao Cup semi-finals after Crystal Palace win

The Gunners now have a real opportunity to add to Arteta's trophy cabinet, after they edged into the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a 3-2 win at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.

A much-needed hat-trick for Gabriel Jesus, who was previously on a barren run of just one goal in all competitions all campaign, secured a place in the Carabao semi-final draw for Arsenal - who are now just three games away from winning a major piece of silverware.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15

The Gunners will take on Newcastle United over two semi-final legs, home and away, with the hope of overcoming Eddie Howe's side and booking a place at Wembley Stadium next year.

"Really happy, we’re in the semi-final," said Arteta on Arsenal's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

"The game started in a way that we certainly didn’t want to with a very simple goal and then our team had to react and I think we did in a great way, showed a lot of character, so much desire to turn things around. In the first half we lacked some threat, we created two or three big chances but didn’t score and with a few adjustments in the second half we got a grip of the game again and we looked a threat.

"If we don’t win, to win the next one is really important, to win it in a difficult situation, different context, they played with their starting eleven as well, they get that momentum going and we’re able to break it, over commit and win the game. Really pleased, it’s very helpful for Saturday."

Left-back Kieran Tierney also made his first appearance for Arsenal since their Community Shield win over Man City in 2023, after recently being reintroduced to the senior matchday squad by Arteta.

Tierney put in an impressive display against Palace during his 69-minute cameo at the Emirates, with FotMob (via 90min) giving him a 7.3/10 match rating and listing him as one of Arsenal's best performers on the night.

Kieran Tierney prioritising return to Celtic from Arsenal in January

The outing comes just in time for the looming winter transfer market, as the £120,000-per-week defender reminds potential suitors just what he's truly capable of.

Tierney has been regularly tipped to leave Arsenal in the build-up to January, and a return to Celtic is believed to be on the cards as he eyes a move back up north.

According to The Boot Room, Tierney is prioritising a move back to Celtic over any other potential move.

The 27-year-old is apparently "only" interested in re-joining Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead if he is to leave Arsenal next month, but either way, Tierney's time at the club will end by the beginning of next season.

David Ornstein shared news this week that Arteta's side have elected not to trigger the one-year extension clause in his contract, meaning that the ex-Celtic star is set to leave as a free agent in the summer if he doesn't secure a switch in the coming weeks.