Arsenal will be going into "selling mode" over the next few weeks, and Kieran Tierney is a player that could find himself "on the market" should he not have "a clear pathway" into the team, claims journalist Ben Jacobs.

Arsenal transfer news - what's the latest on Kieran Tierney?

It has been an unbelievable start to the summer window for the Gunners this year, with one major signing already confirmed in Kai Havertz, who joined the club from cross-city rivals Chelsea for £65m.

On top of that, the North London side appears to have finally made the breakthrough in the Declan Rice saga for a cool £105m, and if that wasn't enough, talks to sign Jurrien Timber of Ajax look to be entering "the final stages", per Fabrizio Romano.

With all of those incomings, it is perhaps no surprise that the club are now looking to move some of their own players on, with Tierney potentially one of them, per Jacobs.

The 26-year-old Scot was the club's number one left-back until last season when Mikel Arteta welcomed his former player Oleksandr Zinchenko to the Emirates, who has since become the undisputed starter on the left side of the defence.

Newcastle United have been linked with the player for much of the past season, but in a sensational turn of events, his former club Celtic could now sign the dynamic fullback.

According to the Sun, Tierney would consider a move back to Celtic Park should the club come after him, partly thanks to the return of Brendan Rodgers, with whom the player shared tremendous success.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Kieran Tierney and Arsenal?

Jacobs made it clear that the Gunners will be looking to offload a few players following their extravagant spending of late, with Tierney being someone who could find himself on the chopping block over the next few weeks.

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "I think we're gonna see Arsenal going into selling mode resolving the future of players. Kieran Tierney is another one that will either need a clear pathway or will become available on the market."

How good was Kieran Tierney for Arsenal?

It has been a very stop-start time for the ex-Celtic star in North London, with multiple bouts on the sidelines with injuries, only to be effectively replaced in the one season he managed to stay fit for the club.

Speaking to Sport Bible about just one of the many periods he has missed through injuries, he described it as "the toughest time of my life."

However, when he was fit, he was frequently one of the few bright sparks in a period in which the Gunners struggled on the pitch.

According to WhoScored, before this last season, the flying Scotsman never achieved an average rating lower than 6.64 in his three seasons at Arsenal, which is remarkably consistent for a player that has had so many interruptions in his career already.

He has also been exceptional for his national side over the last few seasons, filling in as a centre-half with Andrew Robertson holding down the left-back position.

So good have his performances been with the Scotland manager Steve Clarke describing him as "the best left-sided centre-back that Scotland had ever had."

If Tierney, who has been hailed as "magnificent", can maintain his fitness from now on, whichever team he joins will have an exceptionally gifted player on their hands.