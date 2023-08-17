Highlights

Kieran Tierney’s future at Arsenal has gone back and forth over the last few weeks as the transfer window draws to a close. Journalist Paul Brown has given some positive news for Arsenal fans about the Scotsman’s future to GIVEMESPORT.

Will Tierney still be a Gunner next month?

Arsenal got the brand new Premier League season off to a strong start on Saturday lunchtime.

Goals from a double act of academy graduates in the form of Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka doing enough to secure the three points against Nottingham Forest. Taiwo Awoniyi may have pulled one back late on for Steve Cooper’s side but it ended up being nothing less than a consolation, and now a trip to Selhurst Park awaits the Gunners.

With every new fixture approaching, it remains to be seen if fullback Kieran Tierney will feature in the matchday squad.

If he were to be absent against Crystal Palace then that would surely point towards his regularly discussed departure. At the fore of the interest for the 26-year-old born on the Isle of Man are Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United and fellow Champions League outfit Real Sociedad.

The Spanish side have encountered an issue in their pursuit of the Scotsman, this being the length of the deal. Whilst Mikel Arteta and co were reported to be pushing for a permanent sale, La Real were keen to instead bring Tierney on a loan move.

Newcastle meanwhile are looking to keep spending their newfound money, having brought in Tino Livramento, Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali from Southampton, Leicester City and AC Milan this window all for sizable fees.

After all of this though, Tierney could stay put in North London, as mentioned by Paul Brown below.

What has Paul Brown had to say?

Journalist Paul Brown has given a positive update on the future of Kieran Tierney at the Emirates to GIVEMESPORT.

"I still think there's a really good player in there. He can also play in multiple positions, remember. He can play full-back, wing-back, he's played as a third centre-back at times.

If Arteta is genuinely going to be changing up systems and formations game by game, I think that gives Tierney a big opportunity to get in and stake a claim.

"So it wouldn't surprise me if he's back in the team before long."

What else is going on at the Emirates?

Kieran Tierney isn't the only Gunners’ defender making headlines at the moment as new arrival Jurrien Timber has suffered a devastating injury. The Dutchman was substituted in the win over Forest and it could be worse than originally thought, with murmurs of yet another ACL injury in the sport.

This is another development that could see Arsenal retain the services of Tierney given that both he and fellow left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko do have some experience playing in a more central role.

The question of whether Arteta will bring in a Timber replacement is hanging in the air but at the other end of the field, a huge Barcelona prospect is seemingly on the Spaniard’s radar.

Ansu Fati has struggled for game time at the Nou Camp even with Ousmane Dembele moving on to Paris Saint-Germain and as well as that, the Blaugrana’s recent financial difficulties are there for all to see.

The 20-year-old is reportedly available and what a signal of intent that would be from Arsenal as they look to battle it out with Manchester City for the Premier League title once again.