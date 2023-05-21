Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive 2022/23 campaign and have put up a strong title fight against reigning champions Manchester City; however, look like they will just be pipped by Pep Guardiola's men.

Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta has led the Gunners to Champions League qualification and Europe's elite competition will return to the Emirates Stadium for the first time since 2016/17.

In the summer, the Spaniard is likely to invest in several positional areas to add squad depth in order to balance domestic and continental future. Despite this, Football Insider report that left-back Kieran Tierney could be set to depart in the off-season, with Newcastle United said to be in a 'very strong position' to secure his signature.

Electing to sell the Scotland international, who has been a more than able deputy for first-choice left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko when needed, would be a brave move by Gunners' chiefs and could potentially leave them with more work to do in the transfer window.

What's the latest news on Kieran Tierney and how has he faired this season?

As per FootballTransfers, Manchester City are also keen on Tierney this summer and are in talks with Arsenal over a swap deal that could see Joao Cancelo and the 25-year-old swap places between the respective clubs. And, David Ornstein has claimed that the defender could also join Newcastle United in the summer window.

The report claims that the Gunners are in the market for a new left-sided defender in the forthcoming transfer window, which could spell the end for Tierney in north London.

In 2022/23, Tierney has featured 34 times for his current employers in all competitions, registering one goal and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Last year, former Arsenal icon Martin Keown even went as far to tip Tierney for the captaincy at the club, stating in an interview with The Daily Mail: "I am a really big fan of Tierney, we spoke last year about captain material. I think he has had to show a lot of resolve when he has been third choice for a lot of the season, he is not really the third choice, he has come on in ten or eleven games."

Ex-Manchester United striker Andy Cole is also perplexed as to why the Gunners would look to sell Tierney, as he told King Casino Bonus with quotes transcribed by The Daily Express: "I like Kieran Tierney, he's had a few problems with injuries but he is talented. If Arsenal are prepared to sell him, he would not be struggling for options." He later added: “If you look at Tierney's situation previously, you have to ask what did he actually do wrong? He's never let Arsenal or Mikel Arteta down, of course, he's had a few injuries but he's always played well. He's a kid with a brilliant attitude."

It does seem a little odd that Arteta would look to let a consistent performer like Tierney leave the club in the off-season, especially considering that he has successfully combated 85.7% of dribbles he has faced in 2022/23, as per FBRef.

His injury problems may have played a part in the Gunners' thinking, though the same outlet report that the Scot has also ranked well in comparison to his positional peers in Europe's top five divisions in the art of progressive carries, managing to carry out 2.92 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the top 20% of full-backs for this metric, showing that he can carry an offensive threat from the left flank.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Ben Jacobs has indicated that Tierney may have to leave the Gunners this summer to experience more first-team football, stating: "There's a few sort of intriguing ones. Kieran Tierney is probably the most interesting for me because if you're Arsenal, you perhaps want that depth, but Tierney's kind of been ousted and lost his place since the arrival of Zinchenko. As a consequence, if he wants that game time, he's not necessarily going to get it anymore at Arsenal, even with Champions League football and more games."

Ashley Cole once labeled Tierney as a "warrior", as per The Mirror, and it is easy to see why some fans may be on edge about the £110k-a-week ace potentially departing in the next few months.

Arsenal need all the strength in numbers they can get for an assault on Champions League football next year and letting go of Tierney would be a big blow given his consistent level of performances shown at the club.