Arsenal are reportedly planning an audacious swoop for Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, as Mikel Arteta eyes reinforcements this summer.

The Gunners bolstered their season hopes by bolstering their squad with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus last term, though there comes more of a risk with links to the Englishman.

Could Arsenal sign Kyle Walker?

According to reports (via Football365), there has been ‘contact’ made between the north Londoners and the treble winners over the full-back’s availability.

The report prices the defender at £14m, in a deal that could shock the Premier League after the Englishman was linked to Bayern Munich earlier in the window.

Signed by City in 2017 for a reported fee of £45m plus add-ons, Arsenal could get themselves a cost-effective deal in the reported swoop, but whether the deal makes sense is up for debate.

Should Arsenal sign Kyle Walker?

Lauded as a “machine” by members of the media, there’s no denying the impact that Walker has had on City over the years.

With his contract set to expire next summer, should an agreement not be met prior, the former Tottenham right-back could depart Manchester a hero, having obtained 12 major trophies and two Community Shield prizes.

Going out being remembered for the highs of winning the treble could be an attractive prospect for the defender, who turned 33 earlier this summer.

While the Sheffield-born gem is still regarded as one of Europe’s best, the attraction to Walker should be swerved by Arsenal, who must continue in the direction of chasing down City and remaining as a title-challenging side.

The 33-year-old would be a good asset in ways, however, signing an ageing player to the pleasure of those close to them to allow them to upgrade further could be a stumbling block.

Signing Zinchenko and Jesus was a fundamental piece of business last summer, but the two were both 25 years of age at the point of signing and joined the club prior to the exceeded expectations of the 2022/23 campaign.

Attempting to sign Walker on the back of the trialling season, it could be a sign of less-ambitious business for the Gunners, who have already had links to the likes of in-demand youthful full-backs.

With Jurrien Timber set to arrive, the north Londoners have also had reported interest in January target Ivan Fresneda, with both potential moves signalling a statement of intent ahead of the highly anticipated 2023/24 campaign.

Challenging at the top in terms of European standards is still a normality for 33-year-old Walker, who ended the season recording the fastest top speed in the Premier League clocking at 37.31 km/h, via OptaJoe.

The £175k-per-week treble winner also ranked in the top 5% in terms of full-backs in Europe’s top five leagues over the past year in terms of progressive passes, averaging 6.95 per 90 to highlight his competence as an inverted wing-back, via FBref.

Arsenal could be open to signing a top player, however at 33 and at the disposal of City, the Gunners should aim to look elsewhere in terms of adding to their long-term project.