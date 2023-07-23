Highlights Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to join the Premier League and Arsenal this summer, as his desire to play for Real Madrid has been ingrained since childhood.

Even if Mbappe decides not to extend his contract with PSG, the club values him at £150m, which could make it difficult for Arsenal to afford him.

This ongoing situation is complicated and may not have a clear resolution, unlike previous transfer sagas involving Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe most likely will not be joining the Premier League and Arsenal this summer according to Paul Brown.

The Frenchman has told Paris Saint Germain that he intends to leave following the expiry of his contract in the summer of 2024.

What is the situation with Kylian Mbappe and PSG?

It is just another year of the Mbappe circus at PSG.

Last summer the Frenchman signed a new deal with the Parisians that was suggested to be a three-year deal, with the player holding up a shirt reading 2025. However, in reality, the deal wasn't a full three-year contract, but rather two guaranteed years with the option of a third that could only be activated by Mbappe himself by July 31st 2023.

Recently, the French international released a letter, detailing that he would not be taking up the option to extend his contract, with many believing that the forward had already set plans in motion for a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was reportedly furious with the decision and sent a letter back to Mbappe, informing him that should he decide to not take up the option to extend his deal until 2025, he will be sold to the highest bidder in August as the French club do not want to lose their star man for free.

The most recent development has been the news that both Mbappe and Al-Khelaifi are set for a meeting this week, with the hope being that more clarity is shed on the situation and an agreement can be reached between all parties.

Reports have stated recently that Arsenal may be interested in bringing the 24-year-old to the Premier League, with the Independent stating that Mikel Arteta's side would be the strikers preference for an English club should he make the move.

However, speaking exclusively to FootballFanCast, journalist Brown revealed that he doesn't believe Mbappe will make the move to North London, with his heart set on Los Blancos.

What did Paul Brown say on the matter?

When asked about the rumours, Brown stated: "Whether Arsenal would be Mbappe's first choice port of call in the Premier League, I really couldn't say. What I do know is that ever since he was a boy, he's grown up wanting to play for Real Madrid. And as far as I'm aware, everyone in France thinks that he will end up at Real Madrid at some point.

It looks unlikely that he's going to leave PSG this summer. I think a lot of people suspect that he may already be, you know, in the process of agreeing to sign for Real Madrid next summer, so we'll have to see but I genuinely can't see Mbappe ending up in the Premier League either this summer or next to be quite honest. I think he's his heart and his mind are probably elsewhere."

Will Mbappe leave join Arsenal this summer?

Like Brown said, it is hard to see a world where Mbappe leaves PSG this summer.

Even if the Frenchman decides to not take up his option to extend his contract and PSG try to sell him, the club reportedly value the striker at £150m, which might price the Gunners out of a move for the striker.

Should the club find a potential suitor however, the forward may well just turn down any contract offers that aren't from Real Madrid if the idea that he already has his heart set on a move to Madrid are true, and should Arsenal manage to convince Mbappe to swap Paris for London, it's hard to see the 24-year-old wanting to take a pay cut from his €1m per week (£857k per week) salary, which Arsenal definitely won't be able to match after their business this summer.

It is a messy situation, like it has been the past couple of summers now, and this one may not get the clean conclusion the other sagas have had.