Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain frontman Kylian Mbappe, in a deal that would undoubtedly be the club’s biggest-ever signing.

Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar have already spent over £200m this summer, however, reports are claiming that the expenditure could be turned up another notch.

Could Arsenal sign Kylian Mbappe?

As reported by FootballTransfers yesterday, the Gunners could ‘consider’ a deal for the Frenchman by offloading Gabriel Martinelli.

While the stability of the rumour is unknown, striking a deal to bring the 24-year-old could be a history-making coup.

As reported elsewhere by football.london, a spokesperson for the site mentioned the transfer as being that of a ‘once in a lifetime’ feel move.

“There's a chance Arsenal may not have the ability to sign him like they do now and players of his standing simply aren't readily available often.”

The Frenchman is up for sale this summer after failing to strike a deal to extend his stay in the French capital, with his price tag rumoured to be in the region of £160m.

How good is Kylian Mbappe?

While his future is in question, there is nothing to debate about the quality and generational talent that is Mbappe.

Approached by Arsene Wenger in 2017 when representing Monaco, the Gunners could have been onto a winner before the young Frenchman hit his prime and stole the gaze of the world.

At first, it would’ve been deemed impossible to sign the marvel, but there is now a chance for the club that really wants to obtain his talent to do so, should the price and project be right.

At 24, the forward has emerged as one of the most exciting spectacles to grace world football since the recurring battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, registering an incomprehensible 360 goal contributions in 325 domestic appearances.

If his numbers for his clubs are not impressive enough, the Paris-born gem has netted 40 goals in 70 appearances for his country, including an audacious hat trick in the 2022 World Cup Final.

For Arsenal, Arteta could grace his team with the world-beating ability of Mbappe, in a move that could not only bolster the club's outlook going forward but also reinstall an essence of a once-loved figure in north London.

Likened to Thierry Henry by former PSG teammate Thomas Meunier back in 2021, the Gunners could see the best player since the Frenchman adorn the red and white and perform in a way similar to the club legend.

Deployed firstly as a winger under Wenger, Henry moved into a central role and the rest was history in the Premier League, scoring 228 goals in 377 appearances for the Gunners.

Mbappe undertook a similar change in position, however, continues to fluctuate from the flank to the strike role in his blossoming career, where he captures strength in most attacking decimals.

Branded as “unstoppable” by Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, Edu has the chance to weigh up his options as to whether a move for arguably the best player in the world is financially feasible at this time.

North London could welcome a player that encapsulates the aura of one of Arsenal’s greatest-ever talents in a move that would have most of the Premier League dreaming.