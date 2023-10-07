Aside from Bukayo Saka's recent injury amidst a shock Champions League defeat to Lens, it could be said that Arsenal's season so far has been near-faultless. Under Mikel Arteta, the atmosphere around the club is positive and progressive, as the unbeaten Gunners look to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City once again in the Premier League title race.

The new faces have adapted well. As have the old, like Reiss Nelson and even Eddie Nketiah - both former fringe players have got a newfound purpose this season. Developments in the last two terms have presented a stark contrast to Arsenal of recent failure. There's been infighting, unbearable characters, and controversy - and that's just Arsenal Fan TV!

In what truly feels like a new era, Arsenal have seemingly moved past those deadwood squad members - and unfortunately one of those players that was an image of a lackadaisical Arsenal was once-prolific Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

How good was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

The topic of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang brings back great memories. I'm not an Arsenal fan, so understandably my view of him has hardly been tarnished in that regard. Yet, the mere mention of his name brings back memories of a better time. A time of just so much football, a very basic iPad iteration of FIFA 12, and less stress than now (not hard).

Cliché aside, at this time - the French-born Gabonese striker was a reason to keep investing in learning this beloved sport. A sport that brings us all together, both writer and reader.

A transfer addition to a legendary Borussia Dortmund career mode, there he was. 22-years-old, the age I type this out, truly finding his feet at Saint-Étienne in real-time. He'd been allowed to leave Milan after three years with the Rossoneri, as multiple loans to Dijon, Lille, and Saint-Étienne hadn't given them anything to be impressed by.

In December 2011, Aubameyang signed permanently for Les Verts and even received the number seven shirt - such was the confidence of then-boss Christophe Galtier.

The club's repayment? A first season of 16 Ligue 1 goals. In the second, he scored 19 before Europe's elites took notice in the shop window of summer '13. In the virtual land of make-believe, 12-year-old me was ahead of the curve.

Initially, I was stunned when Dortmund signed him on a five-year-deal, I'd signed him first. My game's exploits were mirrored in real life. Alas, where both myself and Galtier found a sole similarity in Auba appreciation, as had the Dortmund faithful as over a stunning five seasons, Aubameyang threw himself into the upper echelons of European football, scoring an unbelievable 141 goals in 211 all-competition games as his team achieved a sole DFB-Pokal victory.

With the Premier League seemingly being the benchmark for any top talent, Arsenal just pipped Manchester United's £50m bid and signed their man for £56m.

An eccentric, talented player moving to London - it seemed a match made in heaven. Unfortunately though, fast-forward several years beyond consistent North London performances - Aubameyang's appeal looked to have worn off and he departed for Barcelona, then rivals Chelsea 2022.

Why did Aubameyang leave Arsenal?

Aubameyang was as said, an eccentric character. However, with a fresh new manager and familiar face in Arteta at the club, the Spaniard ultimately didn't have time for the Gabon man's casual way of life.

In February 2021, Aubameyang broke COVID rules to get a tattoo. A month later, the boss was left frustrated when Auba arrived at the north London derby late. As punishment, he was benched.

With a stricter new ruler, more so than the genial figures of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel before, and the fact that he was supposed to be a captain figure; it seemed Arsenal wasn't a true fit even if Aubameyang was enjoying London life.

Form on the pitch faltered too but Arteta alleged that the four goals in 14 had nothing to do with the striker's departure. As stated by a Guardian article, an insistent Aubameyang on signing for Barcelona, stated: "The problem was only with Arteta."

In hindsight, it is somewhat difficult to side with Aubameyang, given his trajectory through weird COVID-transfer-Barca, early-Boehly Chelsea and now seemingly home-bound retreat. Arsenal heads in the opposite direction, with youthful troops all determined for a common goal of success - they're not just in it for fun.

January 2022's departure where he left on a free wasn't a rash decision from Arteta, even if he had been touted at £50m a few years prior. The striker's AFCON palava with delayed travel and illness might've simply been the final straw. The fact that his best mate, Alexandre Lacazette, also departed soon after, potentially signals that changing of the guard. Casualties of progress.

Where is Aubameyang now?

While Aubameyang's career will be forever synonymous with some excellently frenetic scoring displays, his career's pace has slowed with the 34-year-old struggling at Marseille. After a controversial Chelsea spell.

He's goalless this season in the league, and what once would've been a laughable statement at the Emirates, Eddie Nketiah finds himself at a more prolific status - even with his two goals in seven Premier League games.

Such form extends back to last season where the former Gunner found the net just three times compared to Nketiah's nine. Here's hoping this striker manages to stay in Arteta's good books.