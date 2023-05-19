Arsenal are looking ahead to the summer transfer window as their impressive 2022/23 campaign nears a close.

Mikel Arteta’s side fell just before the final hurdle as their title bid took a rogue turn in April that saw Manchester City pounce on their mistakes.

Despite the agony of being so close to their first league title win since 2004, the Gunners have gained entry to the Champions League next season as well as cementing their highest league finish since 2016.

Looking forward, the Spaniard is reportedly ready to be active in the transfer window in the bid to strengthen their few exposed weaknesses this term.

Erling Haaland has been the talisman of the Premier League this season, firing Arsenal’s rivals to a potential treble-winning year, which merely highlights the gap between the league’s top two.

Arteta could have an answer to Pep Guardiola’s forward with reports linking one of Europe’s best to the Emirates.

What’s the latest on Lautaro Martinez to Arsenal?

According to a report from InterLive - as relayed by SportWitness - Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has gained interest from several clubs including Arsenal.

The report focuses on the Gunners’ reported £200m transfer budget this summer, suggesting the club could pull off a “blitz” to sign the forward and “could do everything” to sign the talisman.

What could Lautaro Martinez offer Arsenal?

Once lauded as an “animal” by his national team coach Lionel Scaloni, the Argentine forward has contributed to 25 goals in Serie A this season, scoring 20 and assisting five as per FBref.

The explosive frontman could be the striker to take Arsenal to further heights next campaign and act as a worthy upgrade to Gabriel Jesus, who is not really known for his free-scoring exploits.

While the Brazilian is well-loved in north London, he hasn’t been the firing figure that Arteta’s team could consistently rely on since joining last summer from City.

The defending champions disposed of the 26-year-old and upgraded to Haaland, which ended in ways that blew the Gunners out of the picture.

Inter’s £184k-per-week striker has averaged 0.58 non-penalty goals per 90 in the past year, placing him in the top 9% of forwards in Europe’s top five leagues over the last 365 days. By comparison, Arsenal's no,9 has averaged 0.36 per 90, highlighting the gap in quality between the two, via FBref.

Martinez is well admired by Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, who has hailed him as “spectacular”, and the 25-year-old helped to rocket his side to the Champions League final last week, having scored three goals and assisted three in the competition.

With Arsenal ready to compete with the very best, a striker that has consistently performed across the continent could prove vital for their expedition to return as an elite figure in world football, in Martinez, they might just find that.

Valued by FootballTransfers at €81.6m (£70m), Gunners chief Edu Gaspar will have to be prepared to spend to lure the forward away from Inter - a big price for an even bigger investment.