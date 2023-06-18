The Arsenal midfield is set for monumental changes this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side’s commendable title challenge painfully faltered at the final hurdle as they head into a transformative summer to prepare for next season’s Champions League.

It has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano that Thomas Partey could depart the Emirates and there are no talks of a contract extension.

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka is expected to join Bayer Leverkusen.

As part of the rebuild, the generational Romeo Lavia has been suggested as a potential target for the Gunners.

What’s the latest on Romeo Lavia to Arsenal?

According to Romano, Arsenal are interested in acquiring the Southampton star as the club has forged an “excellent” relationship with the player’s camp.

He tweeted: "Arsenal have concrete and strong interest in Romeo Lavia. Relationship is excellent with his camp — talks already took place."

The tweet also outlines that Manchester United and Chelsea are also keenly tracking the 19-year-old, and Manchester City’s buyback clause is only valid in 2024.

The Guardian has echoed Romano’s sentiment, stating that there is a “growing belief” he could end up in North London.

Lavia is valued at around £45m by the Saints, who look set to cash in on one of their prize asset to raise funds following their relegation to the Championship.

How can Arsenal line up next season?

Despite Southampton’s dismal campaign, the Belgian has emerged as a shining light, oozing maturity and composure way beyond his years.

The former Man City starlet made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Saints senior side and has a sparkling reputation as one of the league’s most exciting youngsters.

Across 29 Premier League outings, Lavia averaged 2.1 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game, as well as completing 68% of his dribbles, according to Sofascore.

Impressively, the teen is one of only three U21 players who have won possession in the midfield third 100+ times (114) to underline his quality.

Jean Kindermans, Anderlecht’s head of the academy, heaped praise on Lavia and said: “He’s always calm on the ball. You can give him it under pressure and he will solve the problem. He is going to have a brilliant career.”

Nathan Redmond has previously hailed him as “unbelievable”, whilst Oriol Romeu feels he is a “special” talent.

Alongside Lavia, Arteta has also set his sights on Declan Rice, whose signing has been described as a priority.

Arsenal have already had a £80m offer rejected for the West Ham captain, and it's expected that only bids over £100m will persuade the Irons to sell.

If the Gunners can secure the double swoop for Rice and Lavia, then this would be an extraordinary statement of intent and a fantastic base for another ambitious title bid.

Indeed, to combine Lavia's defensive prowess with an all-round package like the Hammers star, someone who registered nine goal involvements last term, and you would have a perfect blend in central areas.

With both titans under the age of 25 too, the future is glistening for Arsenal.