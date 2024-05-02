Highlights Arsenal's recent success may lead to a summer transfer move for Everton's Amadou Onana as a replacement for Thomas Partey.

Age and injury concerns make Onana an attractive option for the Gunners, who are looking to build a long-term, reliable midfield.

Onana's stats compared to Partey's show promise for the potential for the Gunners to sign Onana as a future asset for the team.

It's been a fantastic week and a half for Arsenal, one that has seen them demolish Chelsea 5-0 at the Emirates before beating bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 away from home to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

Mikel Arteta's side have masterfully recovered from their slight wobble against Bayern Munich and Aston Villa a couple of weeks ago and now look to be back in the swing of things with three games to go.

Thomas Partey's reintroduction into the team has been a massive positive, but based on recent transfer reports, these last few games could be more of a swan song than a resurgence in red and white for the Ghanaian.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Football Transfers, Arsenal are now one of a few teams leading the race for Everton ace Amadou Onana ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report revealed that the 22-year-old midfielder has 'caught the eye of some elite clubs', but the German giants Bayern Munich and absurdly wealthy Newcastle United are leading the race alongside the Gunners.

The North Londoners were interested in the Belgian international back in the January transfer window, but with reports suggesting that a deal would've cost them anything from £70m to £90m, they understandably held off from making a move.

While there hasn't been much said regarding the former LOSC Lille ace's potential price tag this summer, it's unlikely to be quite that high, and so that could encourage Edu Gaspar and Co to come back in with an offer, which could be good news for Declan Rice, but bad news for Partey's long-term future at the club.

How Onana compares to Partey

Now, while there is a lot of interest in Onana from some of the biggest clubs in world football, like Arsenal, Bayern and Newcastle, it would be fair to say that thus far, he hasn't played long enough to say whether he's categorically better than Partey, but there are a few reasons why it might be a smart move from the Gunners to sign him as the Ghanaian's replacement.

The first reason is age. Arsenal have spent the last few years bringing down the average age of their squad by shipping out players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil, and Alexandre Lacazette. As a result, they have fielded the third-youngest XI in the league this season.

So, with a clear desire to build a team for the long-term and the former Atlético Madrid ace set to turn 31 this year, it would make sense to phase him out of the side, as when the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz all hit their peaks, he'll be way past his prime, which The Athletic place around the age of 25 to 27 - the age the Everton ace will be at the time.

The second reason is related to age: injuries. For as great as the Krobo Odumase-born midfielder has been for the Gunners, he has also likely caused Arteta and Co an inordinate amount of stress due to his consistent injury problems, problems that have seen him miss 72 games in the four seasons since he arrived at the club.

In comparison, the Toffees' "one-man army", as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has missed just 11 games in the same period and, therefore, he would be a reliable option for Arteta to call upon, which cannot be said for the man he may replace next year.

Moreover, signing an incredibly talented midfielder who is regularly available for selection could help take Rice's game to the next level at the Emirates.

Thus far, the former West Ham United captain has seen his midfield partner alternate frequently between Havertz, Partey, and Jorginho, which cannot be conducive to his development at the club nor to creating a consistent and effective unit in the middle of the park.

Respected data analyst Ben Mattinson certainly seems to share this opinion, claiming that signing the 12-capped international would allow Arteta to field "a disgusting double pivot" comprised of the Belgian and Englishman, a pivot that could realistically remain at the heart of the team for up to a decade.

Finally, when comparing the pair's underlying numbers from last season - Partey has barely played this year, so the comparison has to be from 22/23 - it's clear that there isn't an enormous difference between the two stars, suggesting that with the right coaching, the Dakar-born gem could reach the level of the Arsenal man.

Onana vs Partey Stats per 90 Onana Partey Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.20 0.14 Progressive Passes 2.86 8.37 Progressive Passes Received 1.78 1.27 Progressive Carries 0.98 1.23 Shots on Target 0.22 0.14 Passing Accuracy 83.3% 87.2% Tackles 2.61 2.54 Tackles Won 1.56 1.45 Blocks 0.91 0.94 Errors Leading to a Goal 0.00 0.04 Miscontrols 1.78 1.20 Dispossessed 0.62 0.69 Ball Recoveries 5.43 8.15 Aerial Duels Won 2.17 1.43 All Stats via FBref for the 22/23 league season

For example, the Gunners ace produced more progressive carries and passes, maintained a higher passing accuracy, recovered more balls and made more blocks, but the Everton midfielder produced a higher non-penalty expected goal and assists figure, made and won more tackles, won more aerial duels, and made no errors that led to a goal.

Ultimately, Partey is an incredibly talented footballer, and whenever he's had a consistent run of starts for Arsenal, he has shown that. But therein lies the problem: He can't stay fit enough to start games consistently.

So, if the Gunners have a genuine opportunity to sign Onana this summer, they should do it. Not only would it further future-proof a team that looks set to challenge for years to come, but it could also allow Rice to truly flourish at the heart of midfield next to a teammate he can rely on season upon season.