Arsenal are leading the Premier League race to sign a highly-rated new attacking option, who Man City boss Pep Guardiola even called "incredible" and a "top player".

Edu and Arteta targeting new attackers for Arsenal this summer

It's been a quiet transfer window for the Gunners so far, who are yet to announce their first signing of the summer window or green-light any sales.

Amid Euro 2024, and with many weeks of the window remaining, perhaps Edu Gaspar and manager Mikel Arteta are biding their time and will make more formal moves once the tournament reaches its conclusion.

That being said, there are still plenty of rumours circulating regarding who Arsenal could strike a deal for. They were involved in a high-profile race for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, but the Slovenian instead opted to remain at his current club and sign a new long-term deal.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Sesko had a "big offer" to join Arsenal, according to some reports, but the 21-year-old striker is set to stay in the Bundesliga until next summer at least. Arsenal are still on the hunt for a new striker, though, and there are suggestions that Edu is working on a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

Alongside the addition of a new centre-forward, it is believed that Arsenal are displaying a keen interest in wingers as well. Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard dazzled with 37 goals between them in all competitions last term, but Arteta is thought to want more strength in depth and a potential alternative to Gabriel Martinelli following the Brazilian's dip in form.

Arsenal are targeting PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko as one option, and they've been repeatedly linked with Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Williams as well.

RB Leipzig sensation Dani Olmo is another possible addition, according to some reports. The £153,000-per-week attacking midfielder is very versatile, which will appeal to Arteta, and can be deployed on either flank or even through the middle, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich also keen.

The 26-year-old's contract includes a tempting £51 million release clause, but Arsenal will have to be quick, as it expires midway through July.

Arsenal leading Premier League race to sign Olmo

Reports in Spain now claim that Arsenal are leading the Premier League race to sign Olmo. The north Londoners apparently want both quality and experience for their midfield, with Olmo's profile suiting Arteta down to the ground.

The Spaniard, who is representing his country at Euro 2024 right now, racked up eight goals and six assists across 27 appearances in all competitions last season. Guardiola has heaped praise on Olmo for his quality as well.

"He's a top player—he has a bright future, of course", he explained.

"His performance today shows it. About the transfer and the money he deserves, that is not the point. The point is he is an incredible player and I am pretty sure he is able to play in the strong leagues in Europe."